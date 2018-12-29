Draft bills to regulate homeopathy, Indian medicine okayed

The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the draft National Commission for Indian Systems of Medicine (NCIM) Bill, 2018, on the lines of National Medical Commission Bill that’s meant to regulate allopathy medicine system.

In order to ensure transparency the draft bill also proposes a common entrance exam and an exit exam that all graduates will have to clear to obtain their license to practice Indian medicine. The NCIM will promote availability of affordable healthcare services in all parts of the country, according to the official statement.

The bill, when passed, will replace the existing regulator, Central Council for Indian Medicine, with a new regulatory body, which will reform the medical education in Indian systems of medicine.

There is a provision for constituting four autonomous boards dedicated to overall education of Ayurveda, under Board of Ayurveda and Unani, Siddha and Sowarigpa under Board of Unani, Siddha and Sowarigpa.

There are two common boards— board of assessment and rating to assess and grant permission to educational institutions of Indian systems of medicine; and a board of ethics and registration of practitioners of Indian systems of medicine to maintain a National Register and deal with ethical issues.

“This should help regulate the sector but the idea of having an exit exam could meet with some resistance,” said an Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (Ayush) researcher who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The Cabinet also approved the draft National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill, 2018, aimed at replacing the Central Council for Homoeopathy, which is the current regulatory body for homoeopathy.

First Published: Dec 29, 2018 08:49 IST