DRDO’s ‘Rustom-2’ drone crashes in farm in Karnataka’s Chitradurga

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 12:14 IST

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Defence Research and Development Organisation crashed during a trial at Karnataka’s Chitradurga district on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Jodi Chillenahalli village in the district around 6 am on during a test run of the drone. Officials said no casualties have been reported.

News agency PTI quoted Chitradurga superintendent of police Arun K saying that the UAV crashed in the arecanut farm but no one was injured.

The crash of the ‘Rustom-2’ drone created a scare in the village and a large number of people gathered at the accident spot. A video of the crash has been shared by several users on Twitter and has gone viral.

Rustom 2 is a medium altitude UAV manufactured by the DRDO for the army, navy and air force. DRDO conducted the first flight of the Rustom 2 prototype in November last year from Chitradurga aeronautical test range. Rustom 2 will replace the Heron UAVs in the armed forces.

(with agency inputs.)

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 11:15 IST