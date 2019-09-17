e-paper
DRDO’s ‘Rustom-2’ drone crashes in farm in Karnataka’s Chitradurga

The crash of the ‘Rustom-2’ drone, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, created a scare in Jodi Chillenahalli village in Karnataka’s Chitradurga and a large number of people gathered at the accident spot.

india Updated: Sep 17, 2019 12:14 IST
HT Correspondent
Bengaluru
An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) belonging to the DRDO crashed during a trial in an agriculture field in Chitradurga district on Tuesday.
An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) belonging to the DRDO crashed during a trial in an agriculture field in Chitradurga district on Tuesday.(Venkatesha Babu/HT Photo)
         

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Defence Research and Development Organisation crashed during a trial at Karnataka’s Chitradurga district on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Jodi Chillenahalli village in the district around 6 am on during a test run of the drone. Officials said no casualties have been reported.

News agency PTI quoted Chitradurga superintendent of police Arun K saying that the UAV crashed in the arecanut farm but no one was injured.

The crash of the ‘Rustom-2’ drone created a scare in the village and a large number of people gathered at the accident spot. A video of the crash has been shared by several users on Twitter and has gone viral.

Rustom 2 is a medium altitude UAV manufactured by the DRDO for the army, navy and air force. DRDO conducted the first flight of the Rustom 2 prototype in November last year from Chitradurga aeronautical test range. Rustom 2 will replace the Heron UAVs in the armed forces.

(with agency inputs.)

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 11:15 IST

