...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

DRDO successfully tests ULPGM-V3 missile | All about the indigenous weapon

The defence ministry informed in a statement that the trials were conducted at a DRDO test range near Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh using an integrated GCS.

Updated on: May 20, 2026 07:54 am IST
By Shivam Pratap Singh
Advertisement

In a major boost to India's defence capabilities, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully completed the final development trials of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM)-V3.

DRDO successfully completed the final deliverable configuration development trials of the ULPGM-V3 in Air-to-Ground and Air-to-Air modes at the DRDO test range in Kurnool on Tuesday.(DRDO via ANI)

According to officials quoted in a PTI report, the tests were successful in both air-to-ground and air-to-air modes.

The defence ministry informed in a statement that the trials were conducted at a DRDO test range near Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh using an integrated ground control system (GCS) to command and control the ULPGM weapon system.

The GCS features state-of-the-art technologies to automate readiness and launch operations.

"The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully completed the final deliverable configuration development trials of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM)-V3 in air-to-ground and air-to-air modes," the ministry statement said.

What is ‘Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Launched Precision Guided Missile-V3’?

The system has been integrated with UAVs developed by Newspace Research and Technologies, Bengaluru, for current trials.

The trials confirmed a fully mature domestic supply chain, equipped for immediate serial mass production, the ministry said.

Applause pours in for DRDO

Defence minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO, PSUs, defence-cum-production partners, and industry stakeholders for the successful development trials of the ULPGM-V3 in air-to-ground mode for the anti-tank role and in air-to-air mode for drone, helicopter, and other airborne targets.

He termed it a strategic milestone achieved towards 'aatmanirbharta' in defence.

Department of Defence (DoD) Research and Development (R&D) Secretary and DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat congratulated all teams involved in the successful trials, the defence ministry statement added.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shivam Pratap Singh

Shivam Pratap Singh is a digital journalist who works as a Deputy Chief Content Producer with Hindustan Times. Having previously worked with various platforms covering national, international as well as sports events, he blends in various topics to easy to read news pieces for the benefit of the reader. Shivam holds a Master's degree in International Relations from Jamia Millia Islamia, bringing in a unique perspective for whatever is happening around the world. An avid reader, he can be seen immersed in books and book shops while not working. Shivam treats every topic almost equally but loves to right about foreign affairs and politics of India. He has over half-a-decade of experience in digital journalism though his career started in print.

drdo defence missile test drones
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / DRDO successfully tests ULPGM-V3 missile | All about the indigenous weapon
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.