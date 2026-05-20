DRDO successfully tests ULPGM-V3 missile | All about the indigenous weapon
The defence ministry informed in a statement that the trials were conducted at a DRDO test range near Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh using an integrated GCS.
In a major boost to India's defence capabilities, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully completed the final development trials of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM)-V3.
According to officials quoted in a PTI report, the tests were successful in both air-to-ground and air-to-air modes.
The defence ministry informed in a statement that the trials were conducted at a DRDO test range near Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh using an integrated ground control system (GCS) to command and control the ULPGM weapon system.
The GCS features state-of-the-art technologies to automate readiness and launch operations.
"The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully completed the final deliverable configuration development trials of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM)-V3 in air-to-ground and air-to-air modes," the ministry statement said.
What is ‘Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Launched Precision Guided Missile-V3’?
The ULPGM-V3, also known as the ULM-ER (Extended Range), is an indigenous, fire-and-forget, precision-guided missile specifically engineered for launch from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or combat drones) to eliminate stationary and moving tactical threats on the ground and in the air.{{/usCountry}}
The ULPGM-V3, also known as the ULM-ER (Extended Range), is an indigenous, fire-and-forget, precision-guided missile specifically engineered for launch from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or combat drones) to eliminate stationary and moving tactical threats on the ground and in the air.{{/usCountry}}
According to the defence ministry, it has been developed by Research Centre Imarat, Hyderabad, as the nodal lab, in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories, including Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL), Hyderabad; Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL), Chandigarh; and High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL), Pune.{{/usCountry}}
According to the defence ministry, it has been developed by Research Centre Imarat, Hyderabad, as the nodal lab, in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories, including Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL), Hyderabad; Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL), Chandigarh; and High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL), Pune.{{/usCountry}}
The missile has been produced entirely through the Indian defence ecosystem involving a large number of MSMEs and other industries.{{/usCountry}}
The missile has been produced entirely through the Indian defence ecosystem involving a large number of MSMEs and other industries.{{/usCountry}}
The DRDO partnered with two production agencies -- Bharat Dynamics Limited, Hyderabad and Adani Defence Systems & Technologies Limited, Hyderabad, for the development and production of the missiles.{{/usCountry}}
The DRDO partnered with two production agencies -- Bharat Dynamics Limited, Hyderabad and Adani Defence Systems & Technologies Limited, Hyderabad, for the development and production of the missiles.{{/usCountry}}
The system has been integrated with UAVs developed by Newspace Research and Technologies, Bengaluru, for current trials.
The trials confirmed a fully mature domestic supply chain, equipped for immediate serial mass production, the ministry said.
Applause pours in for DRDO
Defence minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO, PSUs, defence-cum-production partners, and industry stakeholders for the successful development trials of the ULPGM-V3 in air-to-ground mode for the anti-tank role and in air-to-air mode for drone, helicopter, and other airborne targets.
He termed it a strategic milestone achieved towards 'aatmanirbharta' in defence.
Department of Defence (DoD) Research and Development (R&D) Secretary and DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat congratulated all teams involved in the successful trials, the defence ministry statement added.