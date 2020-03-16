e-paper
‘Drinks wine, plays golf’: Satya Pal Malik on governor’s ‘work’ in J-K

Satya Pal Malik was also the former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

india Updated: Mar 16, 2020 11:18 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Baghpat
Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik said J-K governors do not have much to do.
Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik said J-K governors do not have much to do. (ANI Photo)
         

Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday said the governors in the country have not much work to do and that of Jammu and Kashmir “drinks wine and plays golf.”

It is noteworthy that Malik is a former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking at a public gathering here, also his ancestral place, Malik said: “The Governor has no work to do. A person who is the Governor of Kashmir usually drinks wine and plays golf. Governors of other states stay away from getting involved in any tussle.”

top news
