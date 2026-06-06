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Driver killed after trucks collide, catch fire on KMP Expressway in Gurugram: Cops

A 22-year-old truck driver was charred to death after getting trapped inside the mangled cabin following a collision between two trucks near Patli Hajipur village

Published on: Jun 06, 2026 10:53 am IST
By Debashish Karmakar, Gurugram
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A 22-year-old truck driver was charred to death after getting trapped inside the mangled cabin following a collision between two trucks on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway near Patli Hajipur village in Gurugram’s Farrukhnagar early Saturday, police said.

Police said he was behind the wheel of a truck bearing Haryana registration number and was trapped inside the driver’s cabin after the collision on the carriageway leading towards Kundli from Palwal.

Police identified the deceased as Deepu Kumar, who is from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh. Police said he was behind the wheel of a truck bearing Haryana registration number and was trapped inside the driver’s cabin after the collision on the carriageway leading towards Kundli from Palwal.

A senior police officer said that commuters had alerted the police control room at 1.20 am but by the time rescue teams reached the spot, both trucks had caught fire.

“Prima facie it seems that the Haryana registered truck had ended up ramming the Uttar Pradesh registered truck. The collision resulted in a fire which engulfed both the vehicles,” he said.

Meanwhile, fire department officials said that they had received information about the incident at 1.57 am after which one fire tender each was pressed into action from Manesar and Pataudi fire stations.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
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