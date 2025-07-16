Who is Amritpal Singh, NRI man arrested in Fauja Singh hit-and-run case?

The Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested a 30-year-old man from Canada in connection with the hit-and-run case, which led to the death of marathon runner Fauja Singh. Marathon runner Fauja Singh was hit by a vehicle on Monday afternoon while crossing a road at his native Beas village in Jalandhar district. (ANI and HT )

The development came hours after the police had identified a Toyota Fortuner as the vehicle that hit a centenarian marathon runner while he was crossing the road near his village in Jalandhar district.

Jalandhar rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harvinder Singh Virk said the cops identified the vehicle using CCTV camera footage.

Popularly known as ‘Turbaned Tornado’ and ‘Sikh Superman’, the record-holder marathon runner suffered head injuries after being hit by a vehicle while crossing a road at his native Beas village in Jalandhar district on Monday afternoon. The 114-year-old was taken to a private hospital in Jalandhar, where he succumbed to his injuries.

“Even though he was rushed to a nearby private hospital, his pulse rate fell drastically by Monday evening and the medical team failed to resuscitate him,” his Jalandhar-based son, Harvinder Singh, said.

Fauja Singh took to running after the death of his fifth son, Kuldeep Singh, in August 1994 to overcome the grief. He often said that running is the best exercise to deal with emotional pain resulting from personal losses.

What do we know about the accused?