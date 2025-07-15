114-yr-old marathon runner Fauja Singh dies in Jalandhar hit-&-run

Veteran marathon runner Fauja Singh died after being hit by an unidentified car while he was crossing a road at his native Beas village in Jalandhar district on Monday. He was 114. Famously known as ‘Turbaned Tornado’, the record holder marathon runner, who was the youngest among four siblings, was born on April 1, 1911, in Jalandhar’s Beas village. At the age of 81, Fauja Singh, a vegetarian throughout his life, moved to East London in 1992 after the death of his wife, Gian Kaur. (HT File)

Following the road accident in the afternoon around 3.30pm, he was taken to a private hospital in Jalandhar, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Adampur SHO Herdev Preet Singh said they received the information about Fauja Singh’s death at 8.45 pm following which the statements of their family members were being recorded.

“We have registered an FIR against the unidentified vehicle driver. As per available information, Fauja Singh was trying to cross the main Adampur-Bhogpur road around 3.30pm when the mishap occurred,” he said.

His love for marathon began in London and he started taking coaching from Harmander Singh before he started running professionally at the age of 89.

Fauja Singh took to running after the death of his fifth son, Kuldeep Singh, in August 1994 to overcome the grief. He often said that running is the best exercise to deal with emotional pain resulting from personal losses.

“My Turbaned Tornado is no more. It is with great sadness that I share the passing away of my most revered Fauja Singh. He was struck by an unidentified vehicle around 3.30 pm today in his village, Bias, while crossing the road. Rest in peace, my dear Fauja,” said Chandigarh-based writer, Khushwant Singh, who authored his biography, ‘Turbaned Tornado’.

His biography was formally released in Britain’s House of Lords on July 7, 2011. He was recently seen participating in a campaign launched against drugs in Punjab.

Khushwant added that Fauja Singh was a true legend as he contributed immensely not only to marathons but also to charity and fund-raising for social causes.

“You can’t get another Fauja as athletes or marathon runners come and go. I had been closely associated with him and knew how he battled his struggles and became a record holder marathon runner,” said Khushwant.

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria said he is deeply saddened by the passing away of Sardar Fauja Singh, the legendary marathon runner and an enduring symbol of resilience and hope.

“Even at the age of 114, he continued to inspire generations with his strength and commitment. I had the honour of walking alongside him during the two-day ‘Nasha Mukt – Rangla Punjab’ march from his village Beas, Jalandhar, in December 2024. Even then, his presence infused the movement with unparalleled energy and spirit,” Kataria said.

He added that it is heartbreaking to learn that he lost his life today in a tragic road accident in his village. “His legacy, however, will forever live on in the hearts of those fighting for a healthier, and drug-free Punjab,” he said.

Former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh said, “Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of Fauja Singh ji, the legendary marathon runner, at the age of 114 in a tragic road accident. His extraordinary life and unwavering spirit will continue to inspire generations.”

Senior Congress leader and hockey Olympian Pargat Singh also mourned his death, stating, “An eternal symbol of determination and strength - his spirit inspired generations across the world.”

A torch-bearer in the 2012 London Olympic Games, Fauja became a sensation in 2000 when he completed the London Marathon in 6 hours and 54 minutes, breaking the world record in the 90 plus age bracket. Since then, there was no looking back as Fauja completed eight full marathons in his career.

In the 2003 Toronto Waterfront Marathon, Fauja completed the race in five hours and 40 minutes in the ‘over 90’ category and recorded his personal best timing.

It was in 2011 that Fauja Singh called it a day at the age of 101 after completing the 26-mile London marathon in a record time of seven hours and 49 minutes.

However, he hung up his boots from the half marathon 10-km (6 mile) run at the Hong Kong Marathon in one hour, 32 minutes and 28 seconds in 2013. It was half a minute faster than at the same event in 2012.

Jalandhar rural SSP Harvinder Virk said the police were sounded only after his death at the hospital. “The accident happened when he was going to a dhaba owned by the family on the Bhogpur road. We are looking for CCTV footage from the area for the identification of the vehicle, which fled after hitting him,” the SSP said .

SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said in a post on X: “A global icon of endurance and inspiration, Fauja Singh proved that age is no barrier. His life and legacy will continue to motivate generations.”

UK Member of Parliament from Slough Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi stated in a post on X: “Really saddened to hear about the passing away of legendary Sikh marathon runner Fauja Singh, who was an inspiration to so many and will be sorely missed.”