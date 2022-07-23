President-elect Droupadi Murmu gets a congratulatory message all the way from Russia

Droupadi Murmu, who is India's first tribal woman president-elect, has been showered with congratulatory messages ever since she registered a landslide triumph against Yashwant Sinha in the recently concluded presidential elections. These messages have come from both within and outside the country, and on Friday, a special message arrived all the way from Russia - Vladimir Putin.

In a statement posted by the Kremlin, the Russian President congratulated Murmu and hoped her activities will augment the bilateral ties between India and Russia, and also for a “stronger international stability and security”.

“We attach much importance to the relations of special privileged strategic partnership with India. I hope your activities as the head of state will promote the further development of the Russian-Indian political dialogue and productive cooperation in different areas for the benefit of our friendly nations and in the interests of stronger international stability and security,” the message read.

India shares a strong relation with Russia, and had in the past, defended the choice of buying oil from the country several times despite the global criticism owing to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, political leaders from another country that has strong ties with India also extended wishes for Murmu.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) parliamentarian Dullas Alahaperuma, who lost the presidential elections on Wednesday (July 20), took to Twitter to congratulate “India's youngest president to date and the first to be born after independence”.

“Congratulations Madam Prez #DraupadiMurmu…Electing 1st tribal prez, is a remarkable feat for India, the world's most ethnically & culturally diverse country. Wish 2nd female prez of India all the very best,” he wrote.

Sri Lanka, which is currently witnessing the worst economic crisis, has on many occasions, thanked India for sending essentials to the country to grapple with the situation.

Droupadi Murmu is set to be sworn in as India's second woman President, after Pratibha Patel. Hailing from Odisha, Murmu will take oath on Monday. The outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind's tenure will end on Sunday.