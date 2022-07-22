Droupadi Murmu elected 15th President: Salary, perks, retirement benefits of India's 1st citizen | 10 points

Droupadi Murmu was elected India's 15th president on Thursday after she defeated opposition's Yashwant Sinha with an impressive margin. The first tribal president, also the youngest president in the history of India, will be the new resident of the Rashtrapati Bhavan after she takes the oath on July 25. Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind's tenure will end on July 24. According to reports, he will move into a post-retirement bungalow on 12 Janpath. Also Read: ‘Why not?’ How a tribal girl who dared to dream became India’s 15th President

Here are 10 things to know about the President of India's salary, perks and retirement benefits

1. The salary of the Indian president is ₹5 lakh per month. It was raised in 2016 by 200% from ₹1.5 lakh.

2. Once a president retires, he or she gets a pension of ₹1.5 lakh. The spouses of presidents get secretarial assistance of ₹30,000 per month.

3. The president gets free housing and medical care and ₹1 lakh annually for office expenditures.

4. Rashtrapati Bhavan is the official residence of the President of India. It has 340 rooms and a floor area of 2,00,000 square feet.

5. The president has two official retreats where he or she can go on vacation. One is in Shimla's Mashobra the other is in Hyderabad's Bolarum.

6. The president gets to travel free by train and plane anywhere in the world.

7. The president gets a custom-built Black Mercedes Benz S600 (W221) Pullman Guard. A heavily armoured stretch limousine is also reserved for the president's official visits.

8. The details of the President of India's cars are never revealed because of security reasons. Also, these cars do not have a licence plate and instead display the national symbol.

9. The President's Bodyguard is responsible for the security of the President of India.

10. Apart from the pension, there are some other post-retirement benefits for the President of India, including one furnished rent-free bungalow, two free landlines and a mobile phone, fiver personal staff, ₹60,000 a year for the expenses of the staff, and free travel with a companion by train or air.

