Droupadi Murmu likely to wear traditional Santhali attire for oath-taking ceremony

President-elect Droupadi Murmu is likely wear a traditional Santhali jhal saree that her sister-in-law will bring for her during the oath-taking ceremony as 15th President of the country on Monday.

Murmu’s younger brother, Trainmen Tudu who stays with her at her Rairangpur residence, said his wife Sakramani is bringing the Jhal saree, a traditional Santhali saree designed with motifs of birds, fishes, flowers, leaves and animals for the President-elect. “Santhali women wear these handwoven sarees on special occasions and I hope my sister will wear it tomorrow,” Tudu said.

Her family is also fetching some Arisa pitha, a sweet pancake and Guda pitha made from jaggery, both favourites of Murmu for her special day.

Apart from Murmu’s brother and sister-in-law, her daughter Itishree and son-in-law Ganesh will also attend the oath-taking ceremony. Some childhood friends of Murmu are also likely to attend Monday’s ceremony.

Six tribal MLAs of the BJP from Mayurbhanj district, three members of the Ishwariya Prajapati Brahmakumari’s Rairangpur branch- Brahma Kumari Supriya, Brahma Kumari Basanti and Brahma Kumar Govind will also attend the oath-taking. After she started doing Rajyoga with the help of Brahmakumari institutions, Murmu managed to overcome personal tragedies that happened with her family since 2009.

BJD president and Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik who met Murmu ahead of Monday’s oath-taking ceremony, said he had come to greet her and wish her all the best. “I am so pleased and honoured that a daughter of Odisha has been chosen as the President of India. I will be there for her oath-taking ceremony tomorrow,” he said.

Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Dharmendra Pradhan and Bisweswar Tudu, and 7 other Lok Sabha MPs of the party will be present at the ceremony.

In her native village of Uparbeda under Kusumi block, villagers are planning to hold a community feast on Monday to celebrate her victory. “The entire day will be spent dancing and singing and having lunch together. We also have plans to put up a large TV screen so that people can see her taking oath. Tomorrow will be the best possible day for our village,” said Sunaram Hembram, a Santhali villager. Murmu studied in an upper primary school of Uparbeda from Class 1 till Class 7.

