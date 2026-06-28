Drugs hidden in woman's private parts, seven arrested in MDMA haul in Kerala

Seven people, including two women, were arrested in Kerala's Thrissur district after police uncovered a 308-gram MDMA haul in two linked narcotics cases, with part of the synthetic drug allegedly recovered from the private parts of one of the women, officials said on Sunday. Finding the behaviour of the four occupants suspicious, officers carried out a detailed search and recovered two grams of MDMA concealed in the private parts of one of the two women. (Image for representation)

The operation began on Friday night when personnel from the Peechi police station intercepted a car during a vehicle inspection at Vaniyampara, according to a PTI report.

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Returning after attending a party in Palakkad Finding the behaviour of the four occupants suspicious, officers carried out a detailed search and recovered two grams of MDMA concealed in the private parts of one of the two women.

The four arrested were identified as Shifaz (26) of Kakkassery, Vidya (28) of Nenmeni, Jishnu (27) of Attayoor and Sreelakshmi (20) of Nambazhikad.

The District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force was informed, and during questioning, the accused allegedly told investigators they were returning after attending a party at a resort in Muthalamada in Palakkad district.

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13 grams of MDMA found Police said the investigation revealed that Shifaz had procured the drugs. A search of his house under the Pavaratty police station limits led to the seizure of 13 grams of MDMA.

Further investigation revealed that more narcotics had been removed from the house by Shifaz's friend, Sumesh.

Police tracked Sumesh and identified two of his associates as Shabeer P A, 37, of Thaikkad and Ansad, 33, of Chavakkad.

Personnel from the Chavakkad police station took the duo into custody and recovered 288.8 grams of MDMA from an aluminium fabrication shop at Thaikkad on Saturday.

Police later arrested Sumesh, 25, in connection with the case.

Officials said a total of 308 grams of MDMA, valued at more than ₹15 lakh, was seized in the two cases registered at the Peechi and Chavakkad police stations.

All seven accused were produced before a court earlier on Sunday and were remanded to judicial custody, police said.