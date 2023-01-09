Two men arrested for drinking alcohol on IndiGo flight to Bihar

Two men - both believed to be drunk - have been arrested after drinking liquor on board a Delhi-Patna IndiGo flight on Sunday night. An official at the Patna Airport Police Station told news agency ANI the two men - identified only as Rohit and Nitish - were arrested based on a written complaint by the domestic airline. Sources told the news agency the two were stopped by crew members after consuming alcohol, and that they had apologised in writing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Consumption of alcohol on domestic flights is prohibited by law.

Also read: Flights, trains disrupted as fog envelopes Delhi amid biting cold

Sources also said IndiGo had informed Air Traffic Control (ATC) before landing that the two were carrying liquor; the airline filed the official complaint after landing.

Initial reports of a ruckus on board the plane are not true, the sources also said.

This comes after a rush of mid-air incidents on various airlines operating in the country, including two shocking incidents of men urinating on fellow passengers.

Also read: 'Air India stewardess said she can't do that': Co-flyer recalls 'peeing' shocker

Both incidents took place on Air India flights - one inbound from Paris and another from New York. In the latter case the accused - identified as Shankar Mishra - was arrested Saturday after nationwide outrage and a Delhi court has sent him to judicial remand for 14 days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mishra was fired from his job at US financial services firm Wells Fargo.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON