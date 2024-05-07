Dushyant Chautala's JJP calls for toppling Haryana govt as 3 Independent MLAs exit BJP camp

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Haryana faces a fresh challenge as three Independent MLAs withdrew their support from the Nayab Singh Saini-led government. The announcement, made during a press conference in Rohtak, dealt a blow to the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government in Haryana won the confidence motion in the assembly in March with the support of Independent MLAs. (HT file photo)

The three MLAs, Sombir Sangwan, Randhir Gollen, and Dharampal Gonder, announced their decision to withdraw support at a press conference in Rohtak.

"We are withdrawing support to the government. We are extending our support to the Congress," Gonder said.

"We have taken this decision on various issues including those related to farmers," he said.

They made the announcement in the presence of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state Congress chief Udai Bhan.

Pointing at the dwindling strength of the ruling government, Udai Bhan said, "I also want to say that present strength of (90-member) Haryana Assembly is 88, of which the BJP has 40 members. The BJP government earlier had support of JJP MLAs and Independents, but JJP had also withdrawn support and now Independents are also leaving.

"Nayab Singh Saini government is now a minority government. Saini should tender his resignation as he does not have right to stay even for a minute," said Bhan.

Talking over the phone, Digvijay Singh Chautala of Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which recently pulled the plug on the Manohar Lal Khattar government, called on Hooda to stake claim to form the new government and said his party will work to topple the BJP government.

“Now we are in opposition and JJP will work to topple this government. (Bhupinder) Hooda should talk to JJP and independents and stake claim to form the new government,” Chautala, Secretary General of JJP, said.

AAP leader Sushil Gupta appealed to the Haryana governor to dismiss the BJP government.

“The BJP-led government is in minority in Haryana now, and they should morally resign. I appeal to the Haryana Governor (Bandaru Dattatreya) to dismiss this government, and elections should be held immediately,” Gupta said.

The three Independent MLAs have written to the Haryana governor informing him about the withdrawal of support from the BJP government. The BJP has 40 MLAs and has the support of two Independent MLAs - Nayan Pal Rawat of Prithla and Rakesh Daultabad of Badshahpur – and Gopal Kanda of Haryana Lokhit Party in the 88-member House, leaving the government in the minority.

