Haryana crisis: BJP govt in minority as 3 Independent MLAs withdraw support

A major political crisis hit Haryana on Tuesday as at least three independent MLAs withdrew their support from the BJP government and extended it to the opposition Congress party. The three MLAs -- Sombir Sangwan, Randhir Gollen and Dharampal Gonder -- said that they have decided to extend support to the Congress during the elections.

Randhir Golan from Pundri, Dharampal Gonder from Nilokheri, and Sombir Singh Sangwan from Dadri announced their decision during a press conference in Rohtak. Sangwan claimed that Rakesh Daultabad from Badshahpur was also expected to join them but was unable to reach the venue in time.

Addressing the media, Dharam Pal Gondher expressed disappointment with the BJP government's handling of various issues.

“At the time when they needed our support to form the government we were called again and again...We had decided that till the time Manoharlal Khattar was in power, we would support. We are sad that he is not in power anymore...In the interest of the farmers we withdraw the support from the government,” he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Golan said the rising unemployment and inflation during the BJP's tenure in Haryana were key factors in their decision to withdraw support.

"For the last 4.5 years, we extended support to the BJP. Today unemployment and inflation are at their highest. Looking at this, we have withdrawn our support".

The Independent MLAs were reportedly disgruntled after not being inducted into the Saini government.

Former Haryana chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda welcomed their saying it reflects the lack of trust in the current government and the growing support for Congress among the people.

“Their decision is right the right decision taken at the right time. It is in the interest of the people...There is a wave of Congress. I welcome them,” he said.

The three Independent MLAs have written to the Haryana governor informing him about the withdrawal of support from the BJP government. The BJP has 40 MLAs and has the support of two Independent MLAs - Nayan Pal Rawat of Prithla and Rakesh Daultabad of Badshahpur – and Gopal Kanda of Haryana Lokhit Party in the 88-member House, leaving the government in the minority.

Speaking at the presser, party's state unit chief Udai Bhan said, "The three Independent MLAs -- Sombir Sangwan, Randhir Singh Gollen and Dharampal Gonder -- have withdrawn their support to the BJP government and extended their support to the Congress."

“I also want to say that present strength of (90-member) Haryana Assembly is 88, of which the BJP has 40 members. The BJP government earlier had support of JJP MLAs and Independents, but JJP had also withdrawn support and now Independents are also leaving.”

"Nayab Singh Saini government is now a minority government. Saini should tender his resignation as he does not have right to stay even for a minute," said Bhan.