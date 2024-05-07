Haryana: 4 Independent MLAs to back Congress in Lok Sabha elections

In a jolt to the ruling BJP in Haryana, four Independent MLAs, who are backing the Nayab Singh Saini government, have decided to campaign for Congress candidates in the Lok Sabha elections. The Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government in Haryana won the confidence motion in the assembly in March through a voice vote.The four Independent legislators, Randhir Golan from Pundri, Dharmpal Gonder from Nilokheri, Sombir Singh Sangwan from Dadri and Rakesh Daultabad from Badshahpur, had supported Saini (in photo). (HT file photo)

The formal announcement will be made in the presence of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan on Tuesday evening.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The four Independent legislators are Randhir Golan from Pundri, Dharmpal Gonder from Nilokheri, Sombir Singh Sangwan from Dadri and Rakesh Daultabad from Badshahpur.

After Independent MLA Ranjit Chautala and former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar resigned from the 90-member Haryana assembly, the BJP has 40 MLAs out of 88 and Saini had won the trust vote after becoming chief minister in March. He is fighting the Karnal assembly byelection on May 25.

Talking to HT over phone, Dadri MLA Sangwan said, “The four Independent legislators will extend support to the Congress and Hooda in Rohtak at 4pm. As Independent MLAs, we can’t join any party as anti-defection law will come into force. The people of Haryana are unhappy with the BJP rule and the Congress can defeat them.”

Hooda and Udai Bhan were not available for comment.

The four Independent MLAs were disgruntled after were not inducted into the Saini government.