Dussehra 2022: PM Modi wishes courage, restraint & positive energy to the nation on Vijayadashami

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wished "courage, restraint and positive energy" to the citizens of the country on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami. The prime minister will be inaugurating the AIIMS in Bilaspur and also attend the Kullu Dussehra celebrations in Himachal Pradesh. “Many many congratulations to all the countrymen on Vijayadashami, the symbol of victory. I wish that this auspicious occasion brings courage, restraint and positive energy in everyone's life,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is in Jammu and Kashmir, said, “May this festival infuse new energy and inspiration in everyone's life.”

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who is currently leading the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Karnataka, tweeted: “Burn the Lanka of hate, erase the Meghnad of violence and end the ego of Ravan. May truth and justice prevail. Wishing everyone a very Happy Vijayadashami.” Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Shashi Tharoor, Ashok Gehlot and several others also wished the people on Dussehra.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took part in the ‘Shashtra Poojan Samahroh’ - a religious and symbolic practice of worshipping the weapons of the armed forces that safeguard the nation.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and UP CM Yogi Adityanath also extended their greetings to the nation on Vijayadashami.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ishika Yadav A journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital and broadcast media, Ishika Yadav covers Indian Politics, World News and Human Interest pieces for Hindustan Times....view detail