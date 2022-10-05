Dussehra 2022: Ravana effigies light up skies across India to mark triumph of good over evil | In pics

Dussehra was celebrated in several parts of the country to commemorate the victory of Lord Ram over Ravana, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. The festival, which marks the end of nine-day festivities of Navratri, is being celebrated in full swing across the country, by burning the effigies of Ravana – the demon king – along with that of Meghnad and Kumbhakarna.

In some regions, the celebration – also known as Vijayadashami – celebrates Goddess Durga's triumph over the buffalo Demon Mahishasura.

Take a look at how people across India are celebrating Dussehra:

After two years of low-key celebrations due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Delhi's famous Luv Kush Ramlila committee organised the famous Dussehra event with full pomp and glory. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and 'Bahubali' star Prabhas were invited as chief guests of the mega event. President Droupadi Murmu could not make it due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’.

An effigy of Ravana goes up in flames marking the end of the Dussehra festival during Dussehra celebrations, at Luv Kush Ram Lila Committee in Ramlila ground, in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is seen participating in the iconic Ramlila event at Red Fort.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar along with Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena and former President Ram Nath Kovind also attended Dussehra celebrations at the Ram Leela ground.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during Dussehra celebrations at Nav Luv Kush Ram Lila Committee, Red Fort Ramlila Ground in Delhi. ((Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times))

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on stage at the Dussehra event on Ramlila ground, Delhi. ((Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times))

In Uttar Pradesh, devotees celebrated Dussehra amid heavy rain. In Kanpur, Ravana effigies were to be burnt for the final day of Navratri celebrations on occasion of Dussehra but stood spoiled due to the downpour.

Ravan Dahan celebrations spoiled in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh (ANI)

Ravan Dahan was also performed at Polo Ground in Leh, Ladakh.

With the end of Dussehra begins preparations for one of the biggest festivals for Hindus in India – Diwali – which falls 20 days after Vijayadashami.

