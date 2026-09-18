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DUSU 2026 election LIVE: Voting begins; security upped at North Campus, 900 cops deployed

By Priyanshu Priya | Reported by Gargi Shukla, Hemani Bhandari
Sep 18, 2026, 09:26:21 IST

DUSU 2026 election LIVE: The contest for the four central panel posts, namely president, vice president, secretary and joint secretary, is expected to see an intense battle between the RSS-affiliated ABVP, Congress-backed NSUI and the Left alliance of AISA and SFI.

DUSU 2026 election LIVE: 900 cops, 7 CAPF companies deployed at DU as DUSU voting set to begin (HT photo)
DUSU 2026 election LIVE: 900 cops, 7 CAPF companies deployed at DU as DUSU voting set to begin (HT photo)

DUSU 2026 election LIVE: With polling for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections scheduled for Friday, major student organisations, including the ABVP, NSUI and the AISA-SFI alliance, are gearing up for one of the most closely watched contests in student politics....Read More

Follow all the updates here:
  • 18 Sept 2026, 09:26:21 AM IST

    DUSU 2026 election LIVE: Outgoing president highlights hostel facilities as key demand

    DUSU 2026 election LIVE: Outgoing DUSU president Aryan Mann said efforts were made to fulfil the issues outlined in the union's manifesto, while acknowledging that some matters require more time.

    "We made every effort to fulfill all the issues outlined in the manifesto. There are some matters that require more time, and I am fully confident that the incoming DUSU team will accomplish them as well. Our foremost demand is that proper hostel facilities be provided for every student at Delhi University," Mann said while talking to news agency PTI.

  • 18 Sept 2026, 09:12:51 AM IST

    DUSU 2026 election LIVE: North Campus divided into 5 zones, 23 sectors for security

    DUSU 2026 election LIVE: Additional DCP Pukhraj K Gupta said Delhi Police has divided North Campus into five zones and 23 sectors as part of security arrangements for DUSU polling.

    A zonal responsibility has been assigned to an ACP-level officer, while each sector is being supervised by an inspector-level officer. Police have also set up pickets and barricades at college gates and key checkpoints to prevent unauthorised entry.

    "We have kept the entire campus open. Vehicles and people can come in, cast their votes, and leave without any hassle," Gupta said.

  • 18 Sept 2026, 08:59:24 AM IST

    DUSU 2026 election LIVE: ABVP's Shrey Singh lists hostel facilities, fee hikes as key poll issues

    DUSU 2026 election LIVE: ABVP's Shrey Singh highlighted hostel facilities, fee hikes and basic campus amenities as key issues in the 2026 student union elections.

    Speaking about the Satya Niketan building collapse, Singh said the incident underlined the need for hostel facilities across all Delhi University colleges.

    "We have several key issues. Foremost among them is the incident that occurred at Satya Niketan, this highlights our major demand for hostel facilities across all Delhi University colleges..."

  • 18 Sept 2026, 08:51:49 AM IST

    DUSU 2026 election LIVE: Who are the candidates contesting the four key posts?

    A total of 20 candidates are contesting the four central panel posts in the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections — president, vice-president, secretary and joint secretary.

    ABVP

    President: Yash Dabas

    Vice-president: Ishu Maurya

    Secretary: Riya Chhawadi

    Joint secretary: Lakshya Raj Singh

    NSUI

    President: Vijay Shankar Meena

    Vice-president: Vir Chatrath

    Secretary: Namrata Chaudhary

    Joint secretary: Gopal Choudhary

    AISA-SFI alliance

    President: Ananya Raturi

    Vice-president: Akshat Shikhar

    Secretary: Stanzin Deskyong

    Joint secretary: B Parijaat

    Counting of votes will be held on Saturday at the Multipurpose Hall of the University Indoor Stadium.

  • 18 Sept 2026, 08:46:43 AM IST

    DUSU 2026 election LIVE: Voting begins, to continue in two shifts

    DUSU 2026 election LIVE: Voting for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections began on Friday morning, with students attending day classes allowed to cast their votes from 8.30 am to 1 pm. Polling for evening classes will be held from 3 pm to 7.30 pm.

  • 18 Sept 2026, 08:39:58 AM IST

    DUSU 2026 election LIVE: DU appoints teachers as police liaison officers

    DUSU 2026 election LIVE: Delhi University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh held a meeting with college principals, hostel officials and Delhi Police on Wednesday to review security arrangements ahead of DUSU polling.

    He directed institutions to maintain heightened security for three to four days and asked principals to appoint teachers as police liaison officers during polling.

  • 18 Sept 2026, 08:37:11 AM IST

    DUSU 2026 election LIVE: High court warns counting could be withheld

    DUSU 2026 election LIVE: The Delhi high court on Thursday said it could withhold the counting of votes and defer the declaration of DUSU election results if it was not satisfied with reports from Delhi University and Delhi Police on alleged violence and vandalism during campaigning.

    A bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia directed the university, police and student organisations to report on the action taken over the incidents.

    The court clarified that it was not staying Friday's polling but said stringent directions could follow if the reports were unsatisfactory.

    - inputs from Shruti Kakkar

  • 18 Sept 2026, 08:31:59 AM IST

    DUSU 2026 election LIVE: 900 security personnel deployed at North Campus amid violence concerns

    DUSU 2026 election LIVE: Around 900 security personnel, including Delhi Police officials and seven companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), have been deployed in and around Delhi University's North Campus as students vote on Friday to elect new DUSU office-bearers.

    Security has been strengthened at key colleges, polling centres and sensitive locations following allegations of clashes, intimidation and election rule violations during campaigning. An anti-riot vehicle and a facial recognition system van have also been deployed.

  • 18 Sept 2026, 08:03:16 AM IST

    DUSU 2026 Election LIVE: Security blanket for the polls

    Security was tightened across Delhi University on Friday as polling for the DU Students' Union (DUSU) elections is about to get underway, with more than 2,000 police and paramilitary personnel deployed across the North and South campuses, an official said.

    Voting for the four central panel posts -- president, vice president, secretary and joint secretary -- is being held in two shifts.

    Students attending day classes will vote from 8.30 am to 1 pm, while polling at evening colleges will take place from 3 pm to 7.30 pm.

  • 18 Sept 2026, 07:58:08 AM IST

    DUSU 2026 Election LIVE: Who is Ananya Raturi, AISA-SFI alliance's presidential candidate?

    The AISA-SFI alliance has fielded Ananya Raturi for president. Hailing from Uttarakhand, Raturi has been associated with several campus movements. AISA said she led a movement against sexual harassment at IPCW, which resulted in a proctorial inquiry against the administration. The organisation also highlighted her role in the movement concerning the alleged assault of a Dalit student at SBSC and an incident in 2025 involving a confrontation with Aryan Maan over what it described as “hypermasculine and muscle-based politics”.

  • 18 Sept 2026, 07:52:37 AM IST

    DUSU 2026 Election LIVE: Who is NSUI presidential candidate Vijay Shankar Meena?

    Vijay Shankar Meena hails from a simple family in Rajasthan and belongs to the Adivasi community, representing an emphasis on social justice and underrepresented communities in student leadership.

  • 18 Sept 2026, 07:49:11 AM IST

    DUSU 2026 Election LIVE: Who is ABVP presidential candidate Yash Dabas?

    Yash Dabas, who hails from Kanjhawala in Delhi, is pursuing studies in the Department of Buddhist Studies and is an international-level tennis player. He has participated in ITF competitions in Spain, Australia and Serbia, according to ABVP.

  • 18 Sept 2026, 07:46:09 AM IST

    DUSU 2026 Election LIVE: Counting and results tomorrow

    Counting of votes is scheduled for September 19 at the Multipurpose Hall, University Sports Stadium, North Campus.

  • 18 Sept 2026, 07:45:06 AM IST

    DUSU 2026 Election LIVE: Polling to begin at 8:30 am

    Voting will be held on Friday, with polling for day classes from 8.30 am to 1 pm and evening classes from 3 pm to 7.30 pm.

  • 18 Sept 2026, 07:42:42 AM IST

    DUSU 2026 Election LIVE: Total 12 control rooms active for student body polls

    Chief Election Officer Raj Kishore Sharma told PTI, “A total of 12 control rooms will be functional on Friday. In case any of the EVMs glitch, experts will be available to readily fix them.”

    Sharma added that once the polls conclude, the EVMs will be securely transported by the police to the multipurpose hall, where they will be opened at the time of vote counting on Saturday.

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