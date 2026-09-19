DUSU 2026 election results LIVE: Counting of votes for 4 key posts today; ABVP, NSUI battle intensifies

The high-stakes elections concluded on Friday, recording a voter turnout of 40.46%. The results will determine the winners of the four central panel posts — president, vice-president, secretary and joint secretary.

The ABVP has fielded Yash Dabas for president, Ishu Maurya for vice-president, Riya Chhawadi for secretary and Lakshya Raj Singh for joint secretary.

The NSUI, meanwhile, has nominated Vijay Shankar Meena for president, Vir Chatrath for vice-president, Namrata Chaudhary for secretary and Gopal Choudhary for joint secretary.

The AISA-SFI alliance has fielded Ananya Raturi for president, Akshat Shikhar for vice-president, Stanzin Deskyong for secretary and B Parijaat for joint secretary.

ABVP, NSUI exude confidence

Expressing confidence in the poll outcome, NSUI chief Vinod Jakhar said, "NSUI is poised for a clean sweep, winning all four seat, leaving ABVP in a state of disarray."

The ABVP also expressed confidence in winning all four central panel posts, citing its performance in several college union elections held on Friday.

In a statement, the student organisation said it had secured clean sweeps in Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Sri Aurobindo College (Morning), Shivaji College, Bharati College, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College and Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC).

It also announced victories in key posts at Keshav Mahavidyalaya and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College, along with wins at the Department of Library Sciences.

Meanwhile, AISA-SFI alliance has described its panel as representing "alternative politics". It said it would work towards building a student-led DUSU while opposing "money and muscle politics".

Polling, EVM deployment and security

Polling for the four central panel posts was held in two shifts on Friday. Students in morning colleges voted from 8.30am to 1pm, while voting for evening colleges took place from 3pm to 7.30pm.

Several colleges, including Miranda House, Ramjas College, Faculty of Law and Sri Venkateswara College, also conducted their college-level student body elections.

Chief election officer Professor Raj Kishore Sharma said around 960 electronic voting machines (EVMs) were deployed across 48 colleges and 12 university departments. Another 40 machines were kept in reserve to address technical glitches.

By 7pm on Friday, 43 EVMs had reached the counting centre, as preparations for Saturday's counting continued, reeported ANI.

The polling process began early in the morning and gained momentum after 11am. Freshers and first-time voters participated with enthusiasm, expressing hopes that student politics could bring meaningful change.

However, campaign-related violations remained a concern. Despite the Delhi high court's repeated observations on campaign guidelines and stringent measures during DUSU elections, campaign material continued to litter campuses. Vehicles playing loud music and physical altercations between student groups were also reported during the election process.