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DUSU 2026 election results LIVE: Counting of votes for 4 key posts today; ABVP, NSUI battle intensifies

By Priyanshu Priya
Sep 19, 2026, 07:59:48 IST

DUSU 2026 election results LIVE: The high-stakes DUSU elections concluded on Friday, recording a voter turnout of 40.46%. The results will determine the winners of the four central panel posts — president, vice-president, secretary and joint secretary.

DUSU 2026 election results LIVE: Students show their identity cards amid voting for students attending evening classes during the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections, at Law Centre-I, Faculty of Law, in New Delhi (PTI)
DUSU 2026 election results LIVE: Students show their identity cards amid voting for students attending evening classes during the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections, at Law Centre-I, Faculty of Law, in New Delhi (PTI)

DUSU 2026 election results LIVE: The counting of votes for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections 2026-27 will be held on Saturday at the Multipurpose Hall of the University Sports Stadium in North Campus, amid a war of words between the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the National Students' Union of India (NSUI)....Read More

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  • 19 Sept 2026, 07:59:48 AM IST

    DUSU 2026 election results LIVE: ABVP claims victories in several DU college union polls

    DUSU 2026 election results LIVE: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Friday claimed victories in several Delhi University college students' union elections held alongside the DUSU polls.

    According to the organisation, its candidates secured all posts at Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Bharati College, Shivaji College and Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College.

    The ABVP also reported a 6-0 victory at Sri Aurobindo College (Morning) and wins in key posts at Keshav Mahavidyalaya and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College.

    At Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), the organisation said its candidates won all posts, including president, secretary and both councillor posts.

    At the Department of Library Sciences, ABVP claimed victories in the president and minister posts, along with both central councillor positions.

  • 19 Sept 2026, 07:51:21 AM IST

    DUSU 2026 election results LIVE: Kanhaiya Kumar calls it ‘student vs government’ fight

    DUSU 2026 election results LIVE: Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar criticised the BJP, ABVP and government authorities in a post on X ahead of the DUSU election results.

    "This time, the Delhi University election is truly a case of Students Vs Government. By Government, we mean ABVP/BJP/RSS/DU Admin/Delhi Police/Delhi Government/Central Government. Yet, NSUI has stood firmly with the students with all its might. This fight for the right to education is not going to stop," he posted.

  • 19 Sept 2026, 07:42:51 AM IST

    DUSU 2026 election results LIVE: NSUI presidential candidate Vijay Shankar Meena confident ahead of results

    DUSU 2026 election results LIVE: NSUI presidential candidate Vijay Shankar Meena said the party's workers had put in tremendous effort and expressed confidence ahead of the DUSU election results.

    "We all worked incredibly hard together. ABVP is completely rattled, seeing the hard work put in by my brothers and the love they have for me. The result will be declared tomorrow," Meena told news agency PTI.

  • 19 Sept 2026, 07:40:27 AM IST

    DUSU 2026 election results LIVE: Traffic restrictions in place in North Campus for the day

    DUSU 2026 election results LIVE: Traffic movement in North Campus is likely to be affected from 9am to 6pm on Saturday (September 19) in view of the counting of votes for the DUSU elections 2026, Delhi Traffic Police said.

    Commuters have been advised to avoid the affected roads, follow diversion routes and refrain from roadside parking. Emergency vehicles will be facilitated.

    General instructions for commuters:

    • Follow traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed in the area.
    • Follow diversion signs and traffic directions to avoid congestion.
    • Commuters are advised to remain patient and plan their routes accordingly.
  • 19 Sept 2026, 07:35:08 AM IST

    DUSU 2026 election results LIVE: Where will vote counting take place?

    DUSU 2026 election results LIVE: The counting of votes for the four central DUSU posts will be held today at the Multipurpose Hall of the University Sports Stadium in North Campus, where the results of the president, vice-president, secretary and joint secretary elections will be declared on Saturday.

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