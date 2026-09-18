DUSU election: 900 security personnel, anti-riot vehicle deployed for security

Around 900 security personnel, including Delhi Police and seven Central Armed Police Forces companies, and an anti-riot vehicle have been deployed as part of the security arrangements in and around Delhi University (DU)’s North Campus as students vote on Friday to elect the new students’ union office-bearers, officials said.

Students on the last day of the election campaign ahead of Delhi University Students Union polls. (ANI)

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The police deployment has been strengthened at key colleges, polling centres and sensitive locations across the campus following a tense election campaign marred by clashes and allegations of intimidation and violations of election rules.

Women police personnel have been assigned to women’s colleges to ensure safety during polling. Police teams have been positioned at entry and exit points and other locations where large gatherings of students and campaign supporters are expected.

The Delhi high court on Thursday warned that it could withhold counting and defer the declaration of the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) election results if it was not satisfied with reports from the university and police on alleged violence and vandalism during campaigning.

The campaigning ended on Wednesday after days of canvassing by candidates affiliated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, National Students’ Union of India and the All India Students’ Association-Students’ Federation of India alliance. Posters and pamphlets were found on the campus despite university rules restricting campaign material to designated spaces.

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{{^usCountry}} DU vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh on Wednesday met with college principals, hostel officials and Delhi Police to review arrangements and directed institutions to maintain heightened security for three to four days. Principals were asked to appoint teachers as liaison officers during polling. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} DU vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh on Wednesday met with college principals, hostel officials and Delhi Police to review arrangements and directed institutions to maintain heightened security for three to four days. Principals were asked to appoint teachers as liaison officers during polling. {{/usCountry}}

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The university has made arrangements for the safe movement and custody of electronic voting machines (EVMs), which were delivered to colleges a day before polling. EVMs will be sealed after voting in the presence of student representatives and election officers before being transported to the counting venue.

Polling will take place in two shifts. Students attending day classes can vote from 8.30am to 1pm. Those attending evening classes can cast their votes from 3pm to 7.30pm.

Twenty candidates are in the fray for the four central DUSU posts of the president, vice-president, secretary, and joint secretary. Counting will be held on Saturday at the Multipurpose Hall of the University Indoor Stadium.

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