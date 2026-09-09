DUSU polls: Curbs on vehicular movement, DU first-year students eligible to file nominations

Delhi University has issued a traffic advisory announcing vehicle movement restrictions across key stretches of the North Campus on September 10 and 11 in view of the upcoming Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections.

File photo of a student casting his vote during DUSU Elections. (HT Photos )

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The university has also allowed first-year students who are yet to receive their identity cards to file nominations on the basis of a verified fee receipt, a bonafide certificate carrying a passport-size photograph and a government-issued identity card, according to an advisory issued by the Chief Election Officer.

According to a separate advisory issued by the Registrar, vehicular movement will be restricted on Chhatra Marg, Probyn Road, University Road and G C Narang Marg on both days. Gate No. 4 of the North Campus will also remain completely closed on September 10 and 11.

The university has directed all concerned faculty, staff and students to park their vehicles inside Gate No. 1, provided they possess authorised university parking stickers.

The restrictions align with the initial phase of the DUSU election timeline, which begins with the nomination process.

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{{^usCountry}} DU Proctor Manoj Kumar Singh said, "The traffic restrictions have been rolled out as nomination process will begin." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} DU Proctor Manoj Kumar Singh said, "The traffic restrictions have been rolled out as nomination process will begin." {{/usCountry}}

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As per the schedule released by the Chief Election Officer, the last date for receipt of nomination papers, along with a demand draft of ₹500 and affidavits, is Wednesday, September 10, till 3 pm.

The submission of nomination papers for DUSU office-bearers will take place in a sealed box kept at the Office of the Chief Election Officer at the Conference Centre, opposite the Botany Department near Gate No. 4.

Nomination papers for Central Council membership are to be submitted at the respective colleges and departments.

Scrutiny of the nomination papers will take place at 3.15 pm on September 10, followed by the publication of the list of duly nominated candidates by 6 pm the same day.

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Candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nominations until 12 pm on September 11, after which the final list of candidates will be published.

Voting for the DUSU election is scheduled for September 18. Polling for day classes will take place from 8.30 am to 1 pm, while evening classes will vote between 3 pm and 7.30 pm.

The counting of votes will be conducted on September 19.