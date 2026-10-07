DyCM: Asian Games gold medallists’ cash reward tripled to 1cr

Karnataka has nearly tripled its cash award for Asian Games gold medallists from ₹35 lakh to ₹1 crore, while raising silver medal award from ₹25 lakh to ₹75 lakh and bronze from ₹15 lakh to ₹50 lakh.

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The state will also give ₹5 lakh each to all 20 Karnataka athletes who competed at the 2026 Asian Games, regardless of whether they won a medal.

The decision is part of a wider set of measures that includes government employment opportunities for Asian Games medallists and a 2% reservation for outstanding sportspersons in direct recruitment to Group A, B, C and D government posts.

Deputy chief minister G Parameshwara, who also holds the Youth Empowerment and Sports portfolio, said the participation incentive was intended to recognise athletes who reached the international stage.

“In addition to cash rewards, each of the eight medallists will receive ₹5 lakh as a participation incentive for competing at the Asia Games 2026. There were 20 Karnataka athletes who qualified for the Asian Games. They will be rewarded with ₹5 lakh each. Qualifying to compete at the international level is itself a major achievement. The decision has therefore been taken to encourage not only medal winners but every Karnataka athlete who represented the state at the Games,” Parameshwara said.

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{{^usCountry}} Eight Karnataka athletes won medals at the Games. Cycling gold medallist Shreyaanks Rao V will receive ₹1 crore, while M R Poovamma, who won gold in the 4x400 metres relay and silver in the mixed 4x400 metres relay, will receive ₹1.75 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Eight Karnataka athletes won medals at the Games. Cycling gold medallist Shreyaanks Rao V will receive ₹1 crore, while M R Poovamma, who won gold in the 4x400 metres relay and silver in the mixed 4x400 metres relay, will receive ₹1.75 crore. {{/usCountry}}

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Shooting silver medallist Tilottama Sen will receive ₹75 lakh. Badminton player Ayush Shetty and 4x100 metres relay bronze medallist Neena S V will receive ₹50 lakh each.

The government has listed rowing medallists Altaf Mohammed CK and Punya M Arth among the athletes eligible for cash awards. Punya won gold in an individual event and bronze as part of the rowing team. Sailor Sreedhar M V also won an individual gold medal and will receive ₹1 crore.

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The government has also decided to provide Group C and D employment opportunities to Asian Games medallists. A special committee headed by the Chief Secretary will oversee the implementation of the decision.

Parameshwara said the employment measures were intended to provide athletes with career security after their sporting careers.

The state has separately sanctioned a 2% reservation for outstanding sportspersons in direct recruitment to Group A, B, C and D government posts through an order issued on October 3.

The government has also included M R Poovamma, Neena S V, Tanisha S Crasto and Asian Games participant Sneha H V under its Olympic Podium Scheme for 2026 27. The scheme provides annual assistance of ₹10 lakh to each athlete.

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The measures follow concerns raised by Poovamma after the Asian Games. She had said there was no congratulatory message or call from the Karnataka government after her medal winning performances and questioned the relatively low financial support offered by the state compared with other states.