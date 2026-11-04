Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday recalled his first meeting with the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala before inducting him into the party in 2021, describing him as a “dynamic and talented young man”. Rahul was addressing the ‘Insaaf Rally’ in Sangrur, Punjab when he invited the late singer’s father onto the stage.
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Recalling his meeting with the late Punjabi singer at his office, Rahul said he had not heard Moosewala’s songs or even his voice at the time but had been told that he was a good person, a musician and wanted to join the Congress.
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“He was an impressive young man. He walked into the room with tattoos. I had not heard his songs or even his voice at that time,” Rahul said, adding that he decided to induct him into the party based on his impression of the singer.
Moosewala was shot dead in a firing incident at Jawaharke in Mansa district on May 29, 2022. He, along with his cousin and a friend, was driving in a Mahindra Thar jeep to Jawahar Ke, 10km from his native Moosa village, when he was ambushed and killed by six shooters.
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More than 30 bullet marks were found on the jeep. Moosewala was rushed to the civil hospital in Mansa in a critical condition where he was declared dead. The 29-year-old singer had joined the Congress in December in 2021 and unsuccessfully contested 2022 Punjab elections on a Congress ticket from Mansa district.
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Home/India News/‘Dynamic, talented young man’: Rahul Gandhi recalls Sidhu Moosewala’s Congress entry, meets singer’s father
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