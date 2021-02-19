E Sreedharan's entry a good boost in Kerala, says BJP leader V Muraleedharan

Minister of state for external affair and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader V Muraleedharan said on Friday his party is going to benefit from the entry of Metro man E Sreedharan into its folds in Kerala, one of the five states scheduled to hold assembly elections in April-May.

"E Sreedharan's joining the BJP in Kerala is making a huge impact. It denotes the BJP's slogan of efficient, transparent and non-corrupt people in political activities," Muraleedharan told news agency ANI. "This will give BJP a good boost in Kerala," Muraleedharan added.

The BJP leader's praise for engineer's political debut comes a day after Sreedharan confirmed in Kerala that he is joining the BJP.

“It is true, I will join the BJP. I have been staying in the state for the last 10 years and observing political climate. Both fronts, ruling LDF and opposition UDF, are interested in furthering their organisations," the 88-year-old had said on Thursday.

Sreedharan retired as chief of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on December 31, 2011, and is now leading a semi-retired life in his ancestral home in Ponnani of Malappuram district.

He acquired the sobriquet of the 'Metro man' of India after he oversaw the launch of the metro rail project - a showpiece of the modern urban infrastructure.

Sreedharan's entry into the BJP comes ahead of the state's legislative assembly elections this year as the party faces a bitter fight with Kerala's chief minister-led Communist Party of India (Marxist) - a key player in the alliance of United Democratic Front (UDF).

He had helmed the affairs of the DMRC since its inception and played an instrumental role in the completion of the project within the budget and well ahead of schedule. Delhi Metro uses some of the most advanced technology in the field of civil, electrical, signalling and telecommunication engineering worldwide.

Delhi Metro started its services in 2002 and has increased its network to about 389km with 285 stations, including the Noida-Greater Noida Corridor and Rapid Metro, Gurugram, in record time. The rail connectivity has boosted the idea of public transport in the national capital as the network is used rapidly by millions every day for office, school, business and daily commute.

Born on June 12, 1932, in Palakkad district of Kerala, Sreedharan has been among the driving force behind some of the most successful railway and Metro projects in India. To his credit, he also has the successful construction of Konkan Railways - the largest rail project in India after Independence by linking the west coast of India.

Sreedharan graduated from the Government Engineering College in Kakinada and later joined the Indian Railways in its Service of Engineers. He has been conferred several honours, including the country's fourth-highest civilian award Padma Shri in 2001. The Time magazine named him an Asian Hero in 2003.