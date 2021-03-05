Home / India News / EAM Jaishankar condoles death of Bangladesh PM's political adviser
india news

EAM Jaishankar condoles death of Bangladesh PM's political adviser

He was undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka, Awami League Office Secretary Biplab Barua said on Thursday in a social media post. Jaishankar, who was on a day-long visit to Bangladesh, on Thursday condoled the death of Imam.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:27 PM IST
External affairs minister S Jaishankar. (File photo)

External Affairs minister S Jaishankar has condoled the death of HT Imam, the political adviser to Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Imam, 81, died at a military hospital in Dhaka on Thursday.

He was undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka, Awami League Office Secretary Biplab Barua said on Thursday in a social media post. Jaishankar, who was on a day-long visit to Bangladesh, on Thursday condoled the death of Imam.

"EAM @DrSJaishankar, with HC @VDoraiswami and @ihcdhaka, extended sincere condolences yesterday to the family of Mr. Hossain Toufique Imam, Political Advisor to Hon'ble Prime Minister of #Bangladesh, H.E. Sheikh Hasina," the Indian High Commission in Dhaka tweeted on Friday.

Jaishankar visited Bangladesh on Thursday to prepare the ground for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the country later this month to participate in the celebrations of 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s Independence and 50 years of Bangladesh-India diplomatic relations.

Imam, who was the cabinet secretary to the 1971 wartime government, was hospitalised with various age-related problems.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

NASA satellites show fires still raging over Similipal, rest of Odisha

Sansad TV: Cost-cutting, content rejig behind merger of RS, LS TV

SSR death: NCB files over 12,000-page charge sheet, names Rhea Chakraborty

Another wet spell in J&K to bring down temperature, may disrupt traffic
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
eam s jaishankar bangladesh pm sheikh hasina
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP