‘Attacks on civilian shipping simply indefensible’: Jaishankar's strong message at UNGA

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Friday expressed concern over repeated attacks targeting commercial ships and seafarers in the Gulf, Red Sea and Black Sea, saying such incidents have become a “growing cause of concern”.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar speaks during a panel discussion in New York. (@DrSJaishankar)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking at the 'Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers' during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, Jaishankar said India and Liberia had joined hands to draw attention to the safety and security of ships and seafarers.

Jaishankar flags concern over attacks on civilian shipping

"We are gathered here this morning with a strong resolve on a very important issue. India, as a major source of seafarers, and Liberia, as the largest shipping registry, have come together to highlight the safety and security of shipping and seafarers," Jaishankar said.

He pointed to the recent attack on the Antigua and Barbuda-flagged bulk carrier MV Cape Dao in the Gulf of Oman, which left an Indian sailor dead.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "Just two days ago, an Antigua and Barbuda-flagged bulk carrier, MV Cape Dow, was attacked in the Gulf of Oman. An Indian sailor lost his life," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Just two days ago, an Antigua and Barbuda-flagged bulk carrier, MV Cape Dow, was attacked in the Gulf of Oman. An Indian sailor lost his life," he said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Jaishankar also mentioned the case of the Panama-flagged oil tanker El Gaia, which was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz and led to an Indian crew member being reported missing.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He said these incidents could no longer be viewed as isolated cases, as commercial ships and sailors have faced a series of attacks across key waterways.

“These, regrettably, are no longer exceptional occurrences. In the last few months, commercial shipping and mariners have been subjected to repeated attacks in the Gulf, the Red Sea, and its vicinity," he said.

The EAM also drew attention to attacks on civilian ships in the Black Sea, including those involving MV Omorfi and MV Golden Leo.

Jaishankar added, “MV Omorfi was hit in Russian territorial waters on 18 July, and its chief officer, an Indian national, was killed. The following day, MV Golden Leo was struck after leaving Odessa, and four Indian seafarers lost their lives.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He said the attacks on commercial shipping had affected people from several countries, with seafarers of different nationalities also among those killed or affected.

Jaishankar said attacks that disrupt maritime trade and claim civilian lives could not be defended, and called on countries to work together to stop such incidents.

“These actions that disrupt maritime commerce and cost innocent lives are simply indefensible. We are here to not just highlight this dangerous trend, but to urge the international community to close ranks and deter such attacks,” he said.