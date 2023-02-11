'Earlier, Left cadre would capture Tripura police stations, but now…': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lashed out at the Congress-CPI(M) alliance in election-bound Tripura and said earlier, police stations in the state were captured by Left cadre but now under the Bharatiya Janata Party rule, there is a rule of law.

Addressing an election rally in Tripura's Ambassa, Modi alleged that for decades, the rule of Congress and Communists hindered the development of Tripura. The BJP government has brought development to the state. “Violence isn't anymore the identity of Tripura. The BJP made the state free from fear and violence,” the prime minister said.

“Earlier, police stations in Tripura were captured by the CPM cadre but now under BJP rule, there's a rule of law in the state. Now, there is women empowerment in the state and there is an ease of living,” news agency ANI quoted Modi as saying.

Making a veiled reference to Tipra Motha led by Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma, Modi claimed that some other parties were also helping the Opposition alliance from behind but any vote for them will take Tripura several years backward.

“Old players of misgovernance have joined hands, some other parties are also helping them from behind - whatever may be their name or slogan but even a single vote for them will take Tripura backward,” he said.

Modi also alleged that the Left and Congress governments created division among tribals, while the BJP worked to resolve their issues, including that of the Brus.

“The BJP is working for the upliftment of tribals across India,” he asserted.

Appealing to the people to vote for the “double-engine” government to continue the streak of development in the northeastern state, he told the rally, “Beware of the double-edged sword of Congress and Left, they want to stop all schemes that benefit the people.”

Modi asserted that the BJP has freed Tripura from the atmosphere of fear and a culture of “chanda” (donations).

“Your votes will keep the Leftists away from power and ensure the continuance of 'double-engine' government in Tripura,” he added.

Listing the initiatives taken by the BJP government for the development of the state, Modi said 5,000 km of roads were built in Tripura to connect its villages. “A new airport was also built in Agartala. Optical fibre and 4G connectivity are being brought to villages. Now, Tripura is becoming global. We are developing waterways to connect the northeast and Tripura with ports,” Modi said.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

