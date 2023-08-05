Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Dos and don'ts to keep yourself safe

Strong earthquake tremors were felt in the national capital and adjoining areas - National Capital Region (NCR), Jammu and Kashmir, and nearby areas after a 5.8 quake struck Afghanistan on Saturday around 9:30 pm. According to the National Center for Seismology and German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), the earthquake occurred at a depth of 195 km (121 miles) in Hindu Kush Region, Afghanistan.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 195 km (121 miles) in Hindu Kush Region, Afghanistan.(iStock)

While one cannot predict the intensity and time of an earthquake, safety precautions can be taken. Here is a list of dos and don'ts during an earthquake.

What to do and not to do:

Keep calm: During an earthquake, it is important to not panic and remain calm. One can switch on their TV or radio and obey any instructions you hear on it. Drop down onto your hands and knees to protect yourself from falling, cover your head and neck and go underneath a sturdy table or desk. If you are inside, stay inside: Running outside or to other rooms during an earthquake may increase the chances of one being injured. The CDC suggests that one should remain inside and move away from glass, hanging objects, bookcases, china cabinets, or other large furniture that could fall. Similarly, if you are outside, stay outside and go to an open area away from trees, telephone poles, and buildings. Do not use matches or lighters and do not turn on switches since there may be a gas leak after an earthquake. Use a torch instead. Immediately clean up any inflammable products that you may have spilled such as alcohol, and paint. Avoid being near places that have electric wires. If people are injured, do not move them unless they are in danger. Instead, inform the rescue teams and get help. If there is a fire, try to put it out. If you cannot, call the fire brigade immediately. Do not re-enter damaged buildings and do not go near damaged structures. Do not use elevators as the electricity may go out and it may malfunction. Use the stairs to evacuate the premises. Be prepared to expect some aftershocks.

Emergency kit to keep with you incase of an earthquake

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), here is a list of emergency kit to keep in case an earthquake strikes:

Battery operated torch Extra batteries Battery operated radio First aid kit and manual Emergency food (dry items) and water (packed and sealed) Candles and matches in a waterproof container Knife Chlorine tablets or powdered water purifiers Can opener Essential medicines Cash, Aadhar Card and Ration Card Thick ropes and cords, and sturdy shoes