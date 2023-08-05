Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, Jammu and Kashmir as 5.8 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan

Tremors were felt in parts of Delhi-NCR and nearby regions, Jammu and Kashmir and on the borders of Afghanistan and Pakistan on Saturday late evening at around 9:30pm after 5.8 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan. The epicentre on the earthquake was reported to be Hindu Kush Region, Afghanistan.(earthquake.usgs.gov)

The tremors were also felt in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, Srinagar, Gulmarg as well as in the Katra region, the base camp of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, and in cities of Pakistan including Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and others.

Residents reportedly rushed out of their homes in panic following the tremor.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at 36.38 degrees north on the latitude and 70.77 degrees east on the longitude in the Hindukush region of Afghanistan, the National Centre for Seismology said.

However, no damages or casualties have been reported so far.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:5.8, Occurred on 05-08-2023, 21:31:48 IST, Lat: 36.38 & Long: 70.77, Depth: 181 Km ,Location: Hindu Kush Region, Afghanistan”, tweeted NCS.

"The quake hit twice at around 9:30 pm," Preeti Shankar, who resides in a high-rise apartment in Noida on the eastern fringes of the national capital told news agency PTI.

Afghanistan is frequently hit by earthquakes, especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range, which lies near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.

This was the third earthquake to jolt Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Earlier the region was jolted by earthquake occurring in Pakistan and in the Hindu Kush region at 8.36 am and 10.24 am, respectively.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolted Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg at 8:36 am today with its depth at around at 129 km, NCS had reported.

According to NCS, its epicentre was found at Latitude: 35.46 and Longitude: 73.32, respectively. "Earthquake of Magnitude:5.2, Occurred on 05-08-2023, 08:36:01 IST, Lat: 35.46 & Long: 73.32, Depth: 129 Km, Location: 184 km NNW of Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir," the NCS tweeted.

No casualties or material damage were reported in the morning.

Additionally, an earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hit Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the early hours of Thursday, the NCS had said.