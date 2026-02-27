Massive earthquake jolts Kolkata, tremors felt across city

Kolkata was shaken by a massive earthquake on Friday afternoon, with residents reporting tremors across the city around 1:22 pm. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake registered a magnitude of 5.5 on the Richter scale. The tremor, which struck at a depth of 10 km, had its epicenter in southwestern Bangladesh and occurred at 1:52 pm local time. Massive earthquake jolts Kolkata, magnitude reported 5.5 on richter scale (Unsplash)

Earlier, the US Geological Survey (USGS) had registered a magnitude of 5.3. The USGS confirmed that the epicentre was 26 km southeast of Taki, West Bengal.

Variations in preliminary magnitude estimates are common as agencies refine seismic data.

Residents shared their experiences on X, with one user saying, “Felt the tremors of an earthquake for the first time in my life.”

Another said, “Terrible waves felt at Kolkata.” Several reports also came from neighbouring districts.

Social media also saw visuals from across the city showing people rushing out of their residences in panic. The tremor was felt in surrounding districts near the India-Bangladesh border.