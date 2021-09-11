Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Earthquake of 4.6 magnitude hits Uttarakhand's Joshimath

ANI | , Joshimath
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 08:35 AM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale hit Uttarakhand's Joshimath(Representative image)

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale hit Uttarakhand's Joshimath on Saturday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

According to NCS, the tremors were felt 31 kilometres WSW of Joshimath at 5.58 am on Sunday.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 11-09-2021, 05:58:31 IST, Lat: 30.43 & Long: 79.26, Depth: 5.0 Km ,Location: 31km WSW of Joshimath, Uttarakhand," NCS said in a tweet.

