Earthquake of 5.5 magnitude hits Ladakh near Kargil

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake jolted the Kargil region of Ladakh on Monday, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS). (Representative file image)

The seismic event happened at 3:48pm and the coordinates recorded were at 33.41 N latitude and 76.70 E longitude, with a depth of 10 kilometres, added the nodal central agency for monitoring of earthquake activity in the country.

There are no immediate reports of loss of lives or property.

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.