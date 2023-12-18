close_game
Earthquake of 5.5 magnitude hits Ladakh near Kargil

Earthquake of 5.5 magnitude hits Ladakh near Kargil

ByHT News Desk
Dec 18, 2023 04:30 PM IST

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits the Kargil region.

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake jolted the Kargil region of Ladakh on Monday, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

(Representative file image)
(Representative file image)

The seismic event happened at 3:48pm and the coordinates recorded were at 33.41 N latitude and 76.70 E longitude, with a depth of 10 kilometres, added the nodal central agency for monitoring of earthquake activity in the country.

There are no immediate reports of loss of lives or property.

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.

