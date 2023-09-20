Earthquake of magnitude 2.1 strikes Himachal Pradesh's Chamba
ANI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
The tremors of the quake were felt around 9.15 pm.
A mild earthquake measuring 2.1 on the Richter Scale struck the Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed.
The tremors were felt around 9.15 pm and the earthquake struck at a depth of 5 km, the IMD said.
Further details are awaited.
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
Topics