News / India News / Earthquake of magnitude 2.1 strikes Himachal Pradesh's Chamba

ANI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Sep 20, 2023 04:17 AM IST

The tremors of the quake were felt around 9.15 pm.

A mild earthquake measuring 2.1 on the Richter Scale struck the Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 5 km, the IMD said.(HT File)

The tremors were felt around 9.15 pm and the earthquake struck at a depth of 5 km, the IMD said.

Further details are awaited.

Topics
himachal pradesh chamba earthquake
