Home / India News / Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 hits Nongpoh in Meghalaya

Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 hits Nongpoh in Meghalaya

ANI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Aug 17, 2023 04:26 PM IST

The temblor struck at a depth of 10 km, west-southwest of Nongpoh.

A earthquake of magnitude 3.4 struck Meghalaya's Nongpoh on Thursday afternoon.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occured at 2.36 pm. "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 17-08-2023, 14:36:32 IST, Lat: 25.77 & Long: 91.44, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 40km WSW of Nongpoh, Meghalaya," read a post on the official X handle of National Center for Seismology.

Further details are awaited.

