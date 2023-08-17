Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 hits Nongpoh in Meghalaya
The temblor struck at a depth of 10 km, west-southwest of Nongpoh.
A earthquake of magnitude 3.4 struck Meghalaya's Nongpoh on Thursday afternoon.
According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occured at 2.36 pm. "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 17-08-2023, 14:36:32 IST, Lat: 25.77 & Long: 91.44, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 40km WSW of Nongpoh, Meghalaya," read a post on the official X handle of National Center for Seismology.
Further details are awaited.
