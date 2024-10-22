Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hits Maharashtra's Nanded
Oct 22, 2024 09:01 AM IST
An earthquake of magnitude of 3.8 struck Maharashtra's Nanded on Tuesday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.
According to the NCS, the earthquake hit at 6:52 am.
The earthquake's epicenter was located at 19.38° North latitude and 77.46° East longitude, with a depth of 5 km.
"EQ of M: 3.8, On: 22/10/2024 06:52:40 IST, Lat: 19.38 N, Long: 77.46 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Nanded, Maharashtra," the National Center for Seismology posted on X.
No reports of damage or casualties have been received yet.
