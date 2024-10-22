An earthquake of magnitude of 3.8 struck Maharashtra's Nanded on Tuesday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hits Maharashtra's Nanded (Representative file image)

According to the NCS, the earthquake hit at 6:52 am.

The earthquake's epicenter was located at 19.38° North latitude and 77.46° East longitude, with a depth of 5 km.

"EQ of M: 3.8, On: 22/10/2024 06:52:40 IST, Lat: 19.38 N, Long: 77.46 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Nanded, Maharashtra," the National Center for Seismology posted on X.

No reports of damage or casualties have been received yet.