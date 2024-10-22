Menu Explore
Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hits Maharashtra's Nanded

ANI |
Oct 22, 2024 09:01 AM IST

An earthquake of magnitude of 3.8 struck Maharashtra's Nanded on Tuesday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hits Maharashtra's Nanded (Representative file image)
Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hits Maharashtra's Nanded (Representative file image)

According to the NCS, the earthquake hit at 6:52 am.

The earthquake's epicenter was located at 19.38° North latitude and 77.46° East longitude, with a depth of 5 km.

Read more: Tremors felt across north India as magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits Pakistan

"EQ of M: 3.8, On: 22/10/2024 06:52:40 IST, Lat: 19.38 N, Long: 77.46 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Nanded, Maharashtra," the National Center for Seismology posted on X.

No reports of damage or casualties have been received yet.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
