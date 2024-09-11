 Tremors felt across north India as magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits Pakistan | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Tremors felt across north India as magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits Pakistan

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 11, 2024 03:35 PM IST

Tremors were felt in Delhi because of the connectivity of MCT to the Indian Northwest Himalayan region and the amplification of alluvial sediments from the foothills of Gangetic alluvial

Tremors were felt across north India as a magnitude 5.8 earthquake hit about 100 km northwest of Multan in Pakistan’s Punjab province at 12:58 pm on Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said

Tremors were felt across north India. (Representative)
Tremors were felt across north India. (Representative)

NCS director OP Mishra said the earthquake at the depth of 33 km occurred at the regional fault Main Central Thrust (MCT), which is very seismogenic and previously also ruptured by many moderate to strong earthquakes. “It has nothing to do with plate motion.”

He added tremors were felt in Delhi because of the connectivity of MCT to the Indian Northwest Himalayan region and the amplification of alluvial sediments from the foothills of Gangetic alluvial and Yamuna sediment. The epicentre for the earthquake was 415 km west of Amritsar in Punjab.

