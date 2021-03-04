IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Ease of Living Index 2020: Bengaluru, Shimla adjudged best cities
The Bengaluru skyline. (Shutterstock)
The Bengaluru skyline. (Shutterstock)
india news

Ease of Living Index 2020: Bengaluru, Shimla adjudged best cities

With PM Narendra Modi emphasising the ease of living, along with the ease of doing business, as a key policy priority, the rankings have assumed significance in shaping government policies
READ FULL STORY
By Anisha Dutta
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:09 PM IST

Among Indian cities with a population of over a million, the ease of living is the highest in Bengaluru, Pune and Ahmedabad while it is the lowest in Bareilly, Dhanbad and Srinagar, according to the Ease of Living Index 2020 prepared by the ministry of housing and urban affairs. In cities with population less than a million, Shimla was ranked the highest while Muzaffarpur in Bihar was had the lowest score.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasising the ease of living, along with the ease of doing business, as a key policy priority, the rankings of cities have assumed significance in shaping government policies and determining expenditure priorities. A total of 111 cities participated in the assessment exercise that was conducted in 2020.

The first edition of the index was launched in 2018. It was based on indicators across 15 evaluation criteria, including governance, identity and culture, education, health, safety and security, economy, affordable housing, land use planning, public open spaces, transportation and mobility, assured water supply, waste-water management, solid waste management, power, and quality of environment.

Also Read | Once a source of drinking water, Bengaluru river now filled with froth, stench

The 2020 report, reviewed by HT, noted that the index was born out of the need to measure the outcomes of programmes and “verify whether these interventions were effective in ushering progress in urban India”. The index is also based on metrics that “align with sustainable development goals”.

Union housing minister Hardeep Puri said, “India’s steady economic growth is reflected in the rapid expansion of her cities. India, today is one of the fastest-growing large economies in the world. With the current urbanisation rate, India is expected to have 50 percent of the country’s population residing in cities within the next 30 years.” Puri acknowledged that while rising urbanisation promises innovation and growth, it also puts “tremendous pressure on available resources”.

The 2020 report noted that the index was born out of the need to measure the outcomes of programmes and “verify whether these interventions were effective in ushering progress in urban India”.
The 2020 report noted that the index was born out of the need to measure the outcomes of programmes and “verify whether these interventions were effective in ushering progress in urban India”.

The ministry also drafted a report on the “Municipal Performance Index 2020” in a bid to determine elements that prevent efficient local governance in service delivery mechanisms, planning, financial systems, and governance practice.

In the million-plus category, Indore has emerged as the highest ranked municipality, followed by Surat and Bhopal while Guwahati, Kota and Srinagar ranked lowest. Among municipalities catering to a population of a less than a million, New Delhi Municipal Council has emerged as the leader, followed by Tirupati and Gandhinagar while Shillong, Imphal and Kohima municipalities were ranked lowest.

The MPI examined the sectoral performance of 114 municipalities (with Delhi being assessed separately for NDMC, and the three Municipal Corporations) across five verticals which comprise of 20 sectors and 100 indicators in all totality. The five verticals under MPI include services, finance, policy, technology and governance, the report noted.

Essentially, the EoLI report aims to measure the well-being of Indian citizens in 111 cities, across the pillars of Quality of Life, Economic-ability, and Sustainability, with 49 indicators under 14 categories, the report noted.
Essentially, the EoLI report aims to measure the well-being of Indian citizens in 111 cities, across the pillars of Quality of Life, Economic-ability, and Sustainability, with 49 indicators under 14 categories, the report noted.

The methodology and approach for the revised edition of EoLI and MPI were released by the ministry in February 2019. Essentially, the EoLI report aims to measure the well-being of Indian citizens in 111 cities, across the pillars of Quality of Life, Economic-ability, and Sustainability, with 49 indicators under 14 categories, the report noted. It also incorporates citizen perception of cities into the index through the Citizen Perception Survey that was conducted by the housing ministry.

“The EoLI primarily seeks to accelerate India’s urban development outcomes, including the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals. The findings from the index can help guide evidence-based policymaking. It also promotes healthy competition among cities, encouraging them to learn from their peers and advance their development trajectory,” it added.

The Citizen Perception Survey (CPS) was undertaken from January 16 March 20, 2020. A total of 3.22 million citizens from 111 cities participated in the survey.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
On February 28, ISRO successfully launched the 637-kg Brazilian satellite Amazonia-1 on board PSLV-C51 rocket from Sriharikota spaceport.(PTI Photo)
On February 28, ISRO successfully launched the 637-kg Brazilian satellite Amazonia-1 on board PSLV-C51 rocket from Sriharikota spaceport.(PTI Photo)
india news

After enhancing ties with Brazil, ISRO eyes new opportunities with Italy

PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:46 PM IST
According to ISRO, India has always recognised that space has dimension beyond national considerations, which can only be addressed along with international partners.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Central Bureau of Investigation jointly serves as a national security agency and intelligence agency. (AFP File)
The Central Bureau of Investigation jointly serves as a national security agency and intelligence agency. (AFP File)
india news

Plea in Supreme Court seeks appointment of regular CBI director

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:39 PM IST
Since the CBI is probing cases involving rampant corruption in high places in the country, the unwillingness of the government to institute a transparent and accountable system impairs the right of the people, the petition stated
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Bengaluru skyline. (Shutterstock)
The Bengaluru skyline. (Shutterstock)
india news

Bengaluru, Shimla best cities to live: See top 10 in Ease of Living Index 2020

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:46 PM IST
  • The Ease of Living Index was first launched in 2018 and is based on indicators across 15 evaluation criteria.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As per sources, the landmines blasts were triggered by the Maoists when a joint team of district police, CRPF and JJ were on a search operation early this morning in and around Langi hills,
As per sources, the landmines blasts were triggered by the Maoists when a joint team of district police, CRPF and JJ were on a search operation early this morning in and around Langi hills,
india news

3 Jharkhand Jaguar force jawans killed in Maoist landmine blast

By Debashish Sarkar, Hindustan Times, Jamshedpur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:28 PM IST
Two of the three killed jawans have been identified as constable Haridwar Shah (Palamu) and constable Kiran Surin (Simdega).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Edhi foundation in Pakistan looked after Geeta for 13 years before her repartriation was made possible in 2015 by then foreign minister Sushma Swaraj.
Edhi foundation in Pakistan looked after Geeta for 13 years before her repartriation was made possible in 2015 by then foreign minister Sushma Swaraj.
india news

New hope to unite Geeta with family, 5 years after repatriation from Pakistan

By Shruti Tomar, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:10 PM IST
  • Geeta went missing 20 years ago and reached Lahore, where she was found sitting alone in Samjhauta express in the year 2000.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
india news

'Ungliyon pe nachana': Rahul Gandhi slams I-T raids on Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:28 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi on Thursday tweeted using #Modiraidsprofarmers and pointed out three trends of the current situation of the country using three Hindi idioms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Supreme Court has sought responses from the Election Commission, Centre and Assam government on a petition filed by 26 Muslim women from Assam’s Barpeta constituency (Photo by Arabinda Mahapatra / Hindustan Times)(Arabinda Mohapatra)
The Supreme Court has sought responses from the Election Commission, Centre and Assam government on a petition filed by 26 Muslim women from Assam’s Barpeta constituency (Photo by Arabinda Mahapatra / Hindustan Times)(Arabinda Mohapatra)
india news

News updates from HT: SC seeks response on D-voter listing of 26 women in Assam

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:55 PM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Bengaluru skyline. (Shutterstock)
The Bengaluru skyline. (Shutterstock)
india news

Ease of Living Index 2020: Bengaluru, Shimla adjudged best cities

By Anisha Dutta
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:09 PM IST
With PM Narendra Modi emphasising the ease of living, along with the ease of doing business, as a key policy priority, the rankings have assumed significance in shaping government policies
READ FULL STORY
Close
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman got her first dose of vaccine on Thursday.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman got her first dose of vaccine on Thursday.
india news

'Fortunate to be in India', says Nirmala Sitharaman after getting vaccinated

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:17 PM IST
The minister thanked sister Ramya PC who administered her the vaccine on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Agra: A security person stands guard near the Taj Mahal. File/Representational use(PTI)
Agra: A security person stands guard near the Taj Mahal. File/Representational use(PTI)
india news

Taj Mahal bomb threat was a hoax, police in hot pursuit of caller: UP Police

By Hemendra Chaturvedi | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Agra
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:35 PM IST
  • A senior police official said that nothing objectionable was found inside the Taj Mahal premises in the search by field units and thus the bomb threat call was deemed to be a hoax. call
READ FULL STORY
Close
The accused disclosed that he took the step in a fit of rage after seeing his daughter in an objectionable position, police said. (Representative image)
The accused disclosed that he took the step in a fit of rage after seeing his daughter in an objectionable position, police said. (Representative image)
india news

Uttar Pradesh: Man beheads daughter, carries her severed head to police station

PTI, Hardoi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:29 PM IST
Sarvesh beheaded his daughter with a sharp-edged weapon at Pandetara village and started walking towards the police station with her severed head, triggering panic in the area.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supporters of the BJP during a rally.(HT Photo)
Supporters of the BJP during a rally.(HT Photo)
india news

BJP likely to finalise 1st list of candidates for upcoming Assembly polls today

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:28 PM IST
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda, and other senior party leaders will attend the meeting which is scheduled to be held in the evening today at party headquarters here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UFBU also made it clear that the strike is for issues relating to the industry and not for any specific bank-level issue. (HT Photo)
UFBU also made it clear that the strike is for issues relating to the industry and not for any specific bank-level issue. (HT Photo)
india news

Two-day bank strike on March 15,16; services likely to be affected

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:23 PM IST
Concerned with the scale of the strike, Canara Bank on Thursday said that the strike may impact the banking services in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
One civilian injured when he accidentally stepped on an IED planted by Naxals with intend to cause damage to security forces and snatch their weapons. He immediately shifted to the hospital as District contact Jharkhand police headquarters requested for airlift the injured person brought to Ranchi for better treatment by helicopter, in Gumla on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
One civilian injured when he accidentally stepped on an IED planted by Naxals with intend to cause damage to security forces and snatch their weapons. He immediately shifted to the hospital as District contact Jharkhand police headquarters requested for airlift the injured person brought to Ranchi for better treatment by helicopter, in Gumla on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

IED blast planted by Naxals kills 2 Jawans, injures 3 in Jharkhand

ANI, West Singhbhum
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:19 PM IST
Jharkhand Police also informed that the incident happened in the forest area of village Hoyahatu, under Toklo police station.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (AP)
Representational image. (AP)
india news

Mizoram prepares for possible influx of refugees fleeing Myanmar after coup

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:54 AM IST
In an order issued on Tuesday, the Champhai administration asked people in the district, especially those residing in border areas, to immediately notify any information about Myanmarese nationals entering India seeking shelter
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP