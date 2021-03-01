Home / India News / Eatery owner’s son dies after being shot by terrorists in J&K
Eatery owner’s son dies after being shot by terrorists in J&K

Suspected terrorists had opened fire on Aakash Mehra,25, outside Krishan Dhaba on February 17. “He died early morning, “ SSP Srinagar Haseeb Mughal told HT. Mehra was being treated at Shri Maharaja Hari Singh hospital in Srinagar where he was on ventilator.
By Ashiq Hussain, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:13 AM IST
Mother of 22-year-old Aakash Mehra, who was shot and injured by militants on February 17 in Srinagar, wails during his funeral at Janipur Colony in Jammu. (PTI)

The son of the owner of popular eatery who was shot by suspected terrorists on February 17 near his shop, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Srinagar in the wee hours on Sunday.

Suspected terrorists had opened fire on Aakash Mehra,25, outside Krishan Dhaba on February 17.

“He died early morning, “ SSP Srinagar Haseeb Mughal told HT. Mehra was being treated at Shri Maharaja Hari Singh hospital in Srinagar where he was on ventilator. “He lost his life at around 3 am. He had bullet injuries in his chest,”said medical superintendent of SMHS Hospital, Nazir Choudhary. Police have already arrested three persons suspected to be involved in the attack.

IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar on February 19 had said that they have also recovered the bike and pistol used in the attack. He said that the three were “newly recruited” terrorists.

Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattoo said expressed his condolences. “Woke up to extremely distressing news. Young Akash Mehra who was shot at by terrorists at Krishna Dhaba has succumbed to his injuries at SMHS Hospital. I share the pain and grief of his family and stand by them as they mourn this inconsolable loss. May his soul rest in peace, “ he said.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti also expressed her condolences. “Shocked & saddened to know that Akash Mehra who ran Krishna Dhaba in Srinagar succumbed to his injuries after being shot at by Terrorists. May his soul rest in peace & deepest condolences to the bereaved family, “ she tweeted.

Expressing grief over the death, BJP leader Kavinder Gupta on Sunday said, “We heard the sad news about the death of Krishna Dhaba’s owner’s son. This type of targeted attack is proof that there are still ongoing attempts to oust the minorities from the region. We will not tolerate such activities... It is very important to stop such attacks.”

