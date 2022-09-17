E-auction of 1,200 mementos, gifts given to PM Modi from today | See how to bid

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 72 on Saturday, the ministry of culture is organising a 16-day e-auction of prestigious and memorable gifts presented to him. The fourth edition of the e-auction will commence today and conclude on October 2.

The display of items will be held at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) in Delhi and will be open to all, free of charge. The funds raised through the auction will contribute to the Namami Gange Programme, the flagship project that seeks to conserve and rejuvenate Ganga.

The first such auction was held in 2019 in which 1,805 gifts were made open for bidding to the general public. In the second round, 2,772 gift items were put on auction. The third round of auction in September 2021 had 1,348 items under the hammer.

“This year approximately 1,200 mementos and gift items have been put on e-auction. The display of the mementos has been done at the National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi. These items can also be viewed on the website,” Union minister Kishan Reddy told news agencies.

Giving more details of the items that will be up for auction, the Union minister said, " Mementos in the auction include exquisite paintings, sculptures, handicrafts and folk artefacts. Several of these are items customarily offered as gifts, such as traditional angavastram, shawls, headgears, ceremonial swords. Other memorabilia of interest include replicas and models of the Shri Ram Mandir at Ayodhya and the Kashi-Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.”

If you wish to participate in the e-auction, log on and register yourself at https://pmmementos.gov.in

With inputs from ANI

