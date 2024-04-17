EC advises West Bengal governor to not visit Cooch Behar during silence period

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has advised West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose to not tour Cooch Behar on April 18 and 19 as the silence period for the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls commences on Wednesday evening. West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose. (File)

In its communication to the governor’s office, the poll body said that under the Model Code of Conduct and because April 19 is a poll day, no local programme can be organised for the governor, said people familiar with the matter in the EC.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The poll body also said that as the district administration and police force will be fully occupied in election management on April 18 and 19, such a tour would be a “diversion” if they need to provide “local security cover” for this “unexpected proposed visit” without an “imminently known requirement”.

The silence period for Cooch Behar begins at 6pm on Wednesday evening and thus imposes restrictions on campaigning under Section 126 of the Representation of People Act.

The poll body has instructed all district election officers and district police chiefs to ensure that all high profile persons, campaigners, political workers who are not voters within the area must exit the election area once the silence period commences to ensure free and fair poll process.