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EC and Bengal govt made common voters worst casualties of SIR: Cong's Adhir Ranjan

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Election Commission and the West Bengal government.

Updated on: Apr 12, 2026 04:30 pm IST
ANI |
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Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Election Commission and the West Bengal government, alleging that their 'abundant' and 'miserable' failure in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise has made the common voter the 'worst casualty'.

Congress leader and Berhampore assembly constituency candidate Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury campaigning.(PTI)

Chowdhury is contesting from the Berhampore Assembly constituency for the West Bengal Assembly polls under a Congress ticket.

The Congress leader said that free and fair elections are not possible without accurate and transparent electoral rolls, citing constitutional provisions guaranteeing universal adult franchise.

"The issue is that a free and fair election is contingent upon the free and fair electoral rolls. Under Article 326, each and every Indian citizen is entitled to exercise their adult franchise without committing any wrong by those electorates. It is due to the abundant failure, miserable failure, of the Election Commission as well as the state government of West Bengal that those common voters have turned into the worst casualty of this kind of exercise, which was unprecedented in our state earlier," he said.

West Bengal is set for two phases of assembly polls on April 23 and 29, with the results set for May 4.

The upcoming elections follow the 2021 battle, where the TMC secured a landslide 213 seats. However, the BJP's growth from a minor player to 77 seats in the last cycle has set the stage for the current high-stakes confrontation.

 
west bengal government bengal assembly election west bengal election 2026
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / EC and Bengal govt made common voters worst casualties of SIR: Cong's Adhir Ranjan
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