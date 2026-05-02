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EC circular not contrary to rules: Big SC setback for TMC before Bengal results

SC said that the Election Commission’s circular on deploying central government staff as counting supervisors is “not contrary to rules,”

Updated on: May 02, 2026 11:14 am IST
By HT News Desk
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The Supreme Court on Saturday told the Trinamool Congress (TMC) representative that the Election Commission of India’s circular on deploying central government staff as counting supervisors is “not contrary to rules”.

‘EC circular not contrary to rules’: SC upholds central staff deployment for vote counting(@AITCofficial X)

The apex court's observation came while hearing the Trinamool Congress’ plea challenging the Election Commission’s directive to deploy central government and PSU employees as counting personnel for the West Bengal polls, reported news agency PTI.

The bench underscored that the ECI is within its limits to select counting personnel, noting that “the ECI can choose counting personnel from only one pool (central government)” and that the circular “cannot be said to be incorrect.”

However, the bench reassured the petitioner that party agents would remain part of the process, observing that “TMC representative will be there during counting of votes,” PTI report added.

The top court declined to pass any further directions in the matter, stating it would only “reiterate the statement submitted by the ECI’s counsel that the circular in challenge would be implemented,” news agency ANI reported.

 
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supreme court west bengal election 2026 west bengal elections election commission of india eci
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