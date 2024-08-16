EC skips Maharashtra polls over rain, security needs; Aaditya Thackeray takes 'one nation, one election' jibe

The Election Commission of India on Friday announced assembly elections for Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. However, the poll panel said the elections in Maharashtra will take place later. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and SS Sandhu.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar attributed the poll panel's decision on Maharashtra to heavy rainfall and security requirements.

"Last time, Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections were held together. At that time, J&K was not a factor but this time there are 4 elections this year and 5th election immediately after this, which is to start with J&K, Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Delhi. Depending on the requirement of forces, we have decided to conduct 2 elections together...The other factor is that there was heavy rainfall in Maharashtra and there are several festivals lined up too," said Kumar.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray slammed the Election Commission for delaying the Maharashtra Assembly polls. He also questioned the panel's ability to hold simultaneous elections.

Organising simultaneous elections is one of the main pre-poll promises of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"For all that talk of “one nation, one election”, the Entirely Compromised Commission (aka Election commission) states “constraint on security forces” as a reason to not hold elections in Maharashtra, with simultaneous elections in J&K. What then has changed under the “strong leadership of the bjp” in J&K? Terrors attacks are on the rise, which is a fact. Another reason they give is the “rains” in Maharashtra and therefore they haven’t completed their formalities. Only Maharashtra has monsoons, not other states, as per the election commission," he wrote on X.

"What a shame this once famed institution is turning out to be! I guess their boss isn’t yet giving them permission to hold elections in Maharashtra. This illegal and unconstitutional regime of bjp and mindhe have no moral right to continue. They never had one. The state has rejected them once and will reject again. Seems like the EC is giving them breathing time to allow their contractors to loot our State," he (sic) added.