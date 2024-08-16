 Assembly Elections 2024: EC says 3-phase J&K polls, single phase voting in Haryana; results on October 4. Full schedule | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Aug 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Assembly Elections 2024: EC says 3-phase J&K polls, single phase voting in Haryana; results on October 4. Full schedule

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Aryan Prakash
Aug 16, 2024 04:08 PM IST

J&K will witness polling on September 18, 25 and October 1. Haryana will vote on October 1. Counting of votes for both states will be held on October 4.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Friday announced schedule for assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana.

Jammu and Kashmir will vote in three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The counting of votes will take place on October 4. Here is a detailed schedule of J&K polls.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar(PTI)
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar(PTI)

POLL EVENTS J&KPHASE 1 (24 ASSEMBLY CONSTITUENCIES)PHASE 2 (26 ASSEMBLY CONSTITUENCIES)PHASE 3 (40 ASSEMBLY CONSTITUENCIES) 
DATE OF ISSUE OF GAZETTE NOTIFICATIONAUGUST 20, 2024AUGUST 29, 2024SEPTEMBER 5, 2024
LAST DATE OF NOMINATIONSAUGUST 27, 2024SEPTEMBER 5, 2024SEPTEMBER 12, 2024
DATE OF SCRUTINY OF NOMINATIONSAUGUST 28, 2024SEPTEMBER 6, 2024SEPTEMBER 13, 2024
LAST DATE OF WITHDRAWAL OF NOMINATIONSAUGUST 30, 2024SEPTEMBER 9, 2024SEPTEMBER 17, 2024
DATE OF POLLSEPTEMBER 18, 2024SEPTEMBER 25, 2024OCTOBER 1, 2024
DATE OF COUNTINGOCTOBER 4, 2024OCTOBER 4, 2024OCTOBER 4, 2024
DATE BEFORE WHICH ELECTION SHALL BE COMPLETEDOCTOBER 6, 2024OCTOBER 6, 2024OCTOBER 6, 2024

Jammu and Kashmir will witness assembly election for the first time since it was bifurcated into a Union territory in 2019 following the abrogation of Article 370. The erstwhile state had witnessed an assembly election back in 2014 on 87 seats. People's Democratic Party (PDP) then led by Mufti Mohammed Sayeed had clinched 28 seats while the BJP had sprung up surprise by winning 25 seats.

Assembly Election Dates announcements LIVE coverage

The then-ruling National Conference (NC) had got 15 seats while the Congress got 12 seats. The PDP and BJP had joined hands to form the government under Sayeed in 2015. After Sayeed's death, his daughter Mehbooba Mufti became CM but the government collapsed after BJP withdrew support in 2018.

The governor then dissolved the assembly and the erstwhile state came under President's Rule. In 2019, J&K was stripped of its special status. In December last year, the Supreme Court had upheld the Article 370 abrogation and ordered the EC to conduct election before September 30.

Haryana

On the other hand, elections in Haryana will be held in a single phase polling on October 1. The counting of votes will be held on October 4. Here is a detailed schedule of Haryana assembly elections:-

POLL EVENTS- HARYANAHARYANA (ALL 90 ASSEMBLY CONSTITUENCIES)
DATE OF ISSUE OF GAZETTE NOTIFICATIONSEPTEMBER 5, 2024
LATE DATE OF MAKING NOMINATIONSSEPTEMBER 12, 2024
DATE OF SCRUTINY OF NOTIFICATIONSSEPTEMBER 13, 2024
LAST DATE OF WITHDRAWAL OF NOMINATIONSSEPTEMBER 16, 2024
DATE OF POLLOCTOBER 1, 2024
DATE OF COUNTINGOCTOBER 4, 2024
DATE BEFORE WHICH ELECTION SHALL BE COMPLETEDOCTOBER 6, 2024

The state was won by BJP in 2014, ending the decade-long Congress rule under Bhupinder Singh Hooda. In the 2019 elections, the BJP returned to power as it formed a coalition with Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and Manohar Lal Khattar became the chief minister for the second time.

But Khattar resigned as chief minister in March this year and Nayab Singh Saini took over as the CM. The BJP also ended its alliance with Dushyant Chautala's JJP.

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Assembly Elections 2024: EC says 3-phase J&K polls, single phase voting in Haryana; results on October 4. Full schedule
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On