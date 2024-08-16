Assembly Elections 2024: EC says 3-phase J&K polls, single phase voting in Haryana; results on October 4. Full schedule

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Friday announced schedule for assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana.



Jammu and Kashmir will vote in three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The counting of votes will take place on October 4. Here is a detailed schedule of J&K polls.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar(PTI)

POLL EVENTS J&K PHASE 1 (24 ASSEMBLY CONSTITUENCIES) PHASE 2 (26 ASSEMBLY CONSTITUENCIES) PHASE 3 (40 ASSEMBLY CONSTITUENCIES) DATE OF ISSUE OF GAZETTE NOTIFICATION AUGUST 20, 2024 AUGUST 29, 2024 SEPTEMBER 5, 2024 LAST DATE OF NOMINATIONS AUGUST 27, 2024 SEPTEMBER 5, 2024 SEPTEMBER 12, 2024 DATE OF SCRUTINY OF NOMINATIONS AUGUST 28, 2024 SEPTEMBER 6, 2024 SEPTEMBER 13, 2024 LAST DATE OF WITHDRAWAL OF NOMINATIONS AUGUST 30, 2024 SEPTEMBER 9, 2024 SEPTEMBER 17, 2024 DATE OF POLL SEPTEMBER 18, 2024 SEPTEMBER 25, 2024 OCTOBER 1, 2024 DATE OF COUNTING OCTOBER 4, 2024 OCTOBER 4, 2024 OCTOBER 4, 2024 DATE BEFORE WHICH ELECTION SHALL BE COMPLETED OCTOBER 6, 2024 OCTOBER 6, 2024 OCTOBER 6, 2024

Jammu and Kashmir will witness assembly election for the first time since it was bifurcated into a Union territory in 2019 following the abrogation of Article 370. The erstwhile state had witnessed an assembly election back in 2014 on 87 seats. People's Democratic Party (PDP) then led by Mufti Mohammed Sayeed had clinched 28 seats while the BJP had sprung up surprise by winning 25 seats.



The then-ruling National Conference (NC) had got 15 seats while the Congress got 12 seats. The PDP and BJP had joined hands to form the government under Sayeed in 2015. After Sayeed's death, his daughter Mehbooba Mufti became CM but the government collapsed after BJP withdrew support in 2018.



The governor then dissolved the assembly and the erstwhile state came under President's Rule. In 2019, J&K was stripped of its special status. In December last year, the Supreme Court had upheld the Article 370 abrogation and ordered the EC to conduct election before September 30.

Haryana

On the other hand, elections in Haryana will be held in a single phase polling on October 1. The counting of votes will be held on October 4. Here is a detailed schedule of Haryana assembly elections:-

POLL EVENTS- HARYANA HARYANA (ALL 90 ASSEMBLY CONSTITUENCIES) DATE OF ISSUE OF GAZETTE NOTIFICATION SEPTEMBER 5, 2024 LATE DATE OF MAKING NOMINATIONS SEPTEMBER 12, 2024 DATE OF SCRUTINY OF NOTIFICATIONS SEPTEMBER 13, 2024 LAST DATE OF WITHDRAWAL OF NOMINATIONS SEPTEMBER 16, 2024 DATE OF POLL OCTOBER 1, 2024 DATE OF COUNTING OCTOBER 4, 2024 DATE BEFORE WHICH ELECTION SHALL BE COMPLETED OCTOBER 6, 2024

The state was won by BJP in 2014, ending the decade-long Congress rule under Bhupinder Singh Hooda. In the 2019 elections, the BJP returned to power as it formed a coalition with Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and Manohar Lal Khattar became the chief minister for the second time.



But Khattar resigned as chief minister in March this year and Nayab Singh Saini took over as the CM. The BJP also ended its alliance with Dushyant Chautala's JJP.