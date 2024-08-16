Haryana Election Date: Election Commission announces single phase polling on October 1; results on October 4

Haryana will vote in a single phased assembly election on October 1, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on Friday. The counting of votes will take place on October 4. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and ex-CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

“There are a total of 90 assembly constituencies in Haryana, of which 73 are general, SC-17 and ST-0. There will be a total of 2.01 crore voters in Haryana, of which 1.06 crore are males, 0.95 crore are females, 4.52 lakhs are first-time voters and 40.95 lakhs are young voters. The electoral roll of Haryana will be published on 27th August 2024,” the poll panel chief said.



Haryana BJP leader Anil Vij told ANI,"It is a good thing that elections in Haryana will be held on October 1. Our party and workers are ready to contest the elections."



Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan told ANI,"We welcome it and Congress is ready. Congress will form the government with a 2/3rd majority."



The assembly election in Haryana is a litmus test for ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, which has been ruling the state since 2014. In the previous assembly polls, the BJP had won 40 seats and formed the government in a coalition with Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janta Party (JJP).



Manohar Lal Khattar, who was chosen as the chief minister in 2014, had got a second term in office five years ago. On March 12 this year, Khattar stepped down as chief minister and Nayab Singh Saini was sworn in as the CM. Khattar's resignation marked the end of BJP's alliance with JJP.



The Congress in 2019 missed out on an opportunity to form the government in Haryana five years go despite winning 31 seats after JJP decided to share power with the BJP. The grand old party would be hoping to come back to power in the state it ruled from 2004 to 2014 under now leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Cong targets BJP via ‘Haryana Maange Hisab’ campaign



The Congress has been attacking the BJP as part of its 'Haryana Maange Hisab' campaign, after its launch on July 15, targeting the ruling party over several issues concerning farmers as well as unemployment, law and order and others.



Chief minister Saini lashed out at the Congress over its campaign, saying the opposition party would give only "meagre amounts" while it was in power. "During their rule, Congress used to handover cheques of meagre amounts of ₹2, ₹5 for crop damage. The BJP government has given ₹13,276 crore as compensation to farmers for crop damage in the past ten years," he was quoted by PTI as saying.



In the Lok Sabha elections held in April-May, BJP and Congress secured five seats each in 10 seats of Haryana.