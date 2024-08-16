Assembly Election Date Announcement LIVE: ECI to announce polls schedule today at 3pm
The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to announce the schedule for assembly elections on Friday at around 3pm. The announcement will cover key dates, including the filing of nominations, polling, and the declaration of results. Which states are likely to go for election?
Elections are due in Haryana.
The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is also set for elections.
Maharashtra will have elections later in the year
Jharkhand assembly's term is also coming to an end
'Ready for elections,' says Jammu BJP leader
BJP leader Kavinder Gupta tells ANI: "It a welcome step if the Election Commission of India is going to announce the dates of the election today...BJP is ready for elections. This time when we fight elections to form govt, we will try that get more numbers in Kashmir. We are also trying to get maximum seats in Jammu. BJP will emerge as the largest party to form government."
J&K police officials transferred
In a major shakeup in the Jammu and Kashmir Police, several senior officers were transferred by the administration on Friday while the intelligence wing got a new chief.In three separate orders, the Jammu and Kashmir administration transferred senior police officers with immediate effect.
An order issued by the government said, "In the interest of administration, it is hereby ordered that Nitish Kumar, IPS (AGMUT: 1999) ADGP CID is posted as Head of CID, relieving R R Swain, IPS (AGMUT: 1991) DGP, J&K of the additional charge of the post."
Omar Abdullah reacts
Assembly Election Date Announcement LIVE: JKNC vice president Omar Abdullah said that it's uncertain whether the Election Commission will announce dates for elections in Jammu and Kashmir.
"We don't know that for sure (if dates will be announced for J&K too). That's speculation. We hope that they are announcing dates for J&K. But in the past also we have expected an announcement and one hasn't been forthcoming. J&K has been without an elected assembly since 2018. This is perhaps the longest period without an elected government in J&K. So, we hope that the ECI will use today's opportunity to announce early elections in J&K, in keeping with what the Supreme Court of India has said because this is as per their guideline, their directives."
ECI team held review meeting in Haryana
An Election Commission team led by chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar held a review meeting on Monday with Haryana officials to assess the state's preparedness for the upcoming assembly elections.

The ECI team included election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu.
The ECI team included election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu.
What happened in the last elections in Haryana?
After the 2019 elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with 40 seats in the 90-member assembly, formed a coalition government with Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which had secured 10 seats, while the Congress won 31 seats. However, the BJP-JJP alliance broke earlier this year.

In 2024, Haryana is likely to see a four-way contest between the BJP, Congress, JJP, and Aam Adami Party (AAP).
In 2024, Haryana is likely to see a four-way contest between the BJP, Congress, JJP, and Aam Adami Party (AAP).
Harayana assembly's term ends in November
The term of the current Haryana government is set to end on November 3. Elections will be held for 90 legislative assembly constituencies in the state.
What happened in the last elections in J&K?
Jammu and Kashmir are set to hold elections for the first time in ten years. The last assembly election took place in 2014. The state has been without an elected government since June 2018, when the PDP-BJP coalition collapsed after the BJP withdrew its support from then-Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.
Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections: What happened in 2014 polls? A recap of events
ECI held review meeting in J&K
A delegation from the Election Commission, led by chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar, reviewed poll preparations in Jammu and Kashmir. During a press conference in Jammu, Kumar emphasised that the commission is committed to holding elections there "at the earliest."
J&K polls schedule announcement likely
In December last year, the Supreme Court directed the central government to complete the election process in J&K union erritory by September 30, 2024.
ECI to announce poll schedule
