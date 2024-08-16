Chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar with election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu (PTI)

Assembly Election Date Announcement LIVE: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to announce the schedule for assembly elections on Friday at around 3pm. The announcement will cover key dates, including the filing of nominations, polling, and the declaration of results. Which states are likely to go for election?

• Elections are due in Haryana.

• The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is also set for elections.

• Maharashtra will have elections later in the year

• Jharkhand assembly's term is also coming to an end