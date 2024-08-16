Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana assembly polls' maps: Check constituency-wise dates

The Election Commission of India on Friday announced assembly elections for Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. However, Maharashtra, where polls are due this year, didn't find mention in the panel's press conference. Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections 2024 will start from September 18.

When is Jammu and Kashmir's polls? Check phase-wise dates

The elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases. The dates of issue of gazette notification are 20 August, 29 August and 5 September for the three phases respectively. The last dates for nominations will be on 27 August, 5 September and 12 September.

The dates for the scrutiny of nominations will be August 28, September 6 and September 13. The last dates for the withdrawal of candidature will be August 30, September 9 and September 17.

Polling will be held in three phases on – September 18, September 25 and October 1. The results will be declared on October 4.

Check constituency-wise election dates through this map

Election Commission's poll map for Jammu and Kashmir.

In Haryana, all 90 seats will go to polls on October 1. The results will be declared on October 4.

The date of the issue of notification will be September 5. The last date for nominations will be September 12. The date for the scrutiny of nominations will be September 13. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature will be September 16.

Check constituency-wise election dates through this map

Election Commission's poll map for Haryana assembly elections 2024.

In Jammu and Kashmir, there are a total of 90 assembly constituencies of which 74 are general, SC-7 and ST-9.

There will be a total of 87.09 lakh voters in Jammu and Kashmir, of which 44.46 lakh are males, 42.62 lakh are females, 3.71 lakh are first-time voters and 20.7 lakh are young voters.

Haryana has 2.01 crore voters, including 10,321 centenarians.

“We have seen long queues of people in Jammu and Kashmir during Lok Sabha polls, which showed they want to be part of the democratic process and preferred ballot over bullet,” said CEC Rajiv Kumar during the briefing on Friday.