Delhi has tightened security ahead of the proposed protests at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, October 10, with restrictions on mobile internet, metro access, train services and commercial establishments expected to affect daily life across parts of the national capital.

Security personnel are seen deployed in large numbers near Jantar Mantar, as roads leading to the protest site remain closed and barricaded amid heightened security arrangements ahead of a protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

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The protest, organised by the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) and student groups, seeks the resignation of chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The INDIA bloc has also separately been protesting against the Election Commission, accusing it of failing to ensure free and fair elections.

No permission to protest: Delhi Police

Authorities have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), deployed additional security personnel and restricted access to several sensitive locations.

Deep Dive Why is the CJP protesting against CEC Gyanesh Kumar? The CJP and allied student groups are demanding Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. They say the revision could exclude eligible voters and affect electoral fairness; the Election Commission and government have rejected allegations of deliberate manipulation. Which Delhi Metro stations are affected by the CJP protest restrictions, and when? Entry and exit gates at 45 listed stations are to remain closed from 9 pm on October 9 until 6 pm on October 10. Interchanges remain available at affected stations except New Delhi station, and security agencies may review the restrictions. How are train services and travel in Delhi affected on October 10? A total of 254 trains, including 75 Mail and Express trains and 179 local trains, were cancelled between 4 am and 2 pm. Commuters were advised to check train status, allow extra travel time and avoid unnecessary journeys because traffic diversions may also affect routes.

Delhi Police has denied permission for Saturday’s demonstration, citing the late submission of the application and alleged violations during an earlier protest.

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ECI office fortified

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{{^usCountry}} Access to Ashoka Road towards the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters has been blocked with a bus near the Sansad Marg–Ashoka Road roundabout. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Access to Ashoka Road towards the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters has been blocked with a bus near the Sansad Marg–Ashoka Road roundabout. {{/usCountry}}

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Barricades have been placed outside the ECI headquarters, with security personnel deployed in large numbers.

Delhi Police barricades are tied together with ropes and chains ahead of a protest planned by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) seeking the resignation of India's Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, near Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, India, October 9, 2026. REUTERS/Bhawika Chhabra

Mobile internet to remain suspended for 24 hours

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The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has approved a 24-hour suspension of mobile internet services in a four-kilometre radius around the Janpath-Kartavya Path area in New Delhi.

The shutdown began at 10 pm on Friday and will continue until 10 pm on Saturday. Authorities have issued the order on public security grounds under the Telecommunications (Temporary Suspension of Services) Rules, 2024. The order specifically concerns mobile internet services within the notified zone.

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45 metro stations closed

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The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) revised its earlier decision to close 57 metro stations after the Supreme Court intervened on Friday. The court directed the Centre and Delhi Police to lift blanket restrictions on metro and railway services ahead of the proposed demonstration. It said security arrangements should not completely shut down public transport or cause widespread inconvenience to ordinary commuters.

Under the revised advisory, entry and exit gates at 45 listed metro stations will remain closed from 9 pm on October 9 until 6 pm on October 10. Security agencies will review the situation before deciding on further restrictions.

The affected stations include Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Seva Teerth, Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, among others. Check full list of the 45 affected Delhi Metro stations here.

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Interchange facilities will remain available at the affected stations, except at New Delhi station. Passengers will not be able to enter or exit through the affected stations during the notified period.

Delhi Traffic Police warns of diversions

The Delhi Traffic Police has warned of traffic disruptions across the capital on Saturday, ahead of the CJP protest. Diversions may begin at 6 am, depending on the situation, affecting areas such as Dhaula Kuan, Mandi House, Connaught Place, Jantar Mantar Road, Patel Chowk and Sansad Marg.

Commuters heading to railway stations, bus terminals and the airport have been advised to allow extra travel time and avoid unnecessary journeys. Traffic restrictions may change depending on the situation.

ALSO READ | Delhi Police issue traffic advisory ahead of CJP protest tomorrow: Diversions likely from 6 am; check affected routes

254 trains cancelled on Saturday

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A total of 254 trains, including 75 Mail and Express trains and 179 local trains, have been cancelled between 4 am and 2 pm on Saturday. The cancellations will affect short-distance routes connecting Delhi with Ghaziabad, Meerut, Panipat and Kurukshetra, among other destinations.

Services such as the Howrah–New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Tejas Rajdhani Express, Magadh Express, Sampoorna Kranti Express and Shaan-e-Bhopal Express are among the affected trains, HT reported earlier.

The security plan also includes checks at Delhi's entry points and restrictions in sensitive areas.

The Rajdhani Express was cancelled by Central Railway on Oct 10, 2026, due to a protest by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Connaught Place shops advised to shut

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The New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) has advised shops, offices, restaurants and other commercial establishments in Connaught Place to remain closed on Saturday as a precautionary measure.

In a circular issued on Friday, NDTA president Atul Bhargava asked business owners and occupants to remain vigilant and cooperate with the advisory to reduce the risk of property damage and injuries during the expected demonstrations.

Jantar Mantar, a key protest location in the capital, is preparing for the CJP-led mobilisation. Connaught Place and nearby areas could also experience heightened security checks and restrictions on movement.

Liquor shops closed on October 10

Retail liquor shops across Delhi will remain closed on Saturday under a two-day dry-day order issued by the Delhi Excise Department amid the security arrangements.

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ALSO READ | All liquor shops in Delhi to remain shut for 2 days in view of CJP protest: ‘Preventive measure for public order’

Section 163 restrictions in force

Delhi Police has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS in “sensitive areas”. The provisions allow authorities to issue urgent orders to prevent potential threats to public safety and maintain public order.

Police have erected barricades and restricted access to roads around Jantar Mantar and Parliament Street. The restrictions are intended to prevent unauthorised gatherings and manage the movement of crowds around high-security locations.

Police register 27 FIRs over seven days of protests

Law enforcement agencies have registered 27 First Information Reports (FIRs) over a seven-day period of protests targeting CEC Gyanesh Kumar, according news agency ANI.

Police have relied on provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) dealing with collective criminal responsibility, disobedience of public orders, obstruction of public servants and the use of force against officials.

Section 3(5) of the BNS, which deals with joint criminal liability when multiple people act with a common intention, was invoked in 22 of the 27 FIRs. Section 223(a), concerning disobedience of an order issued by a public servant, appeared in 18 FIRs.

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Section 221, which deals with obstructing a public servant in the discharge of public functions, was cited in 17 FIRs. Section 132, covering assault or criminal force used to deter a public servant from performing official duties, was also invoked in 17 FIRs.

Police additionally used Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act in nine FIRs. Other provisions cited in individual cases included those concerning causing hurt, wrongful restraint, wrongful confinement and assault.

Why the CJP is protesting against Gyanesh Kumar

The CJP and allied student organisations are demanding Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the SIR of electoral rolls. Opposition parties have raised concerns that the revision could exclude eligible voters and affect electoral fairness.

The Election Commission and the government have rejected allegations of deliberate manipulation.