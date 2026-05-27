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SIR valid, but ECI needs to help deleted voters, says Supreme Court in big ruling

The Supreme Court said on Wednesday that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise of ECI has a direct nexus with free and fair election.

Updated on: May 27, 2026 11:27 am IST
Reported by Utkarsh Anand
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The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that Election Commission of India (ECI) had the authority to conduct the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and did not transgress any statutory or constitutional provision. The top court was delivering its judgement on a batch of petitions challenging the SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Booth Level Officers (BLOs) cross check voter list ahead of Special Intensive Revision (SIR), in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Saturday, May 23(PTI)

The Supreme Court also upheld the power of the ECI to scrutinise citizenship during the SIR while clarifying that a refusal by the poll to include names won’t mean stripping people off their citizenship.

Any deletion on this ground will be subject to further adjudication, the apex court said and also directed the ECI to send people, whose names were deleted on the ground of not being able to prove citizenship, to competent authority for suitable adjudication.

SIR has a direct nexus with free and fair election, said the Supreme Court, noting that the ECI has power to conduct revision of electoral rolls under constitutional scheme and Representation of the People Act.

What is SIR

SIR is an electoral roll cleansing drive that the EC started with Bihar in June last year, citing concerns about bogus, duplicate, and ineligible voters – including deceased individuals and “illegal immigrants”.

 
supreme court special intensive revision sir election committee
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