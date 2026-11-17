The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered a Special Summary Revision (SSR) in Karnataka to identify eligible voters missing from the electoral roll and prevent wrongful exclusions, weeks after over 9.9 million voters were removed under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state. It instructed officials to make “maximum efforts” to enrol “all un-enrolled eligible citizens” and “all prospective electors”, while ensuring that “no eligible citizen is left out and no ineligible person gets included or remains in the roll. Over 9.9 million voters were removed in Karnataka under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). (HT PHOTO/Representative)

“...to facilitate the enrolment of eligible electors with reference to the qualifying date of January 1, 2027, along with seeking advance applications for the three subsequent qualifying dates of 1st April, 1st July and 1st October, 2027, the Commission hereby directs that the existing electoral rolls shall be revised by conducting a Special Summary Revision (SSR) under Section 21 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950,” the ECI said in a November 16 (Monday) notification. The qualifying dates relate to those turning 18.

The SSR, which is crucial for the enrolment of first-time voters, is the statutory annual electoral roll revision exercise. It treats the existing roll as the starting point. The SIR requires electors to prove their eligibility to remain on the roll. SSR applicants are not required to submit documents proving citizenship or be mapped to earlier rolls.

The SSR draft electoral roll in Karnataka will be published on December 1. Claims and objections will be accepted until December 31. Their disposal has to be completed by January 14 before the publication of the final roll on January 20.

A key part of the exercise is safeguards governing deletions. Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) must personally verify cases where proposed deletions exceed 2% of the total electors in a polling station or where an individual has filed objections in more than five cases.

The ECI has made field verification mandatory whenever people, political parties’ Booth Level Agents (BLAs), or residents’ welfare associations report duplicate or multiple entries. “Confirmed cases of DSE/PSEs [Demographic Similar Entries, Photo Similar Entries] permanently shifted and deceased may be removed only after Form 7 is received from the elector or near relative/family member,” the notification said.

In case an application for deletion of a deceased person’s name is unavailable, the ERO can act on a written field report from the Booth Level Officer (BLO). District Election Officers have been instructed to obtain death records regularly from local bodies and the Registrar of Births and Deaths.

The ECI has made it mandatory for EROs to record the reasons for every deletion and give the affected person an opportunity to contest it. “In each case of deletion, ERO shall pass a speaking order after giving an opportunity of hearing to the concerned person and upload the order on ECINET,” the notification said.

The ECI reiterated restrictions on the filing of large numbers of deletion applications. It referred to its October 9 instructions prescribing limits on the number of Form 7 applications an individual elector can submit.

BLAs have been allowed to collect applications and submit them to BLOs, subject to a daily ceiling of 10 forms. If a BLA submits over 30 applications during the claims and objections period, the ERO or Assistant Electoral Registration Officer must personally cross-verify them.

The BLA must submit a declaration confirming that the particulars in the applications have been personally checked and found correct.

The ECI has directed that applications received through Forms 6, 6A, 7 and 8 be digitised daily. Lists of claims and objections must be published on the Chief Electoral Officer’s website. EROs must also distribute printed copies of these lists to political parties every week.

The ECI has reiterated that Aadhaar cannot be made compulsory for voter registration or corrections to existing entries. “No application for inclusion of name in electoral roll shall be denied, and no entries in electoral roll shall be deleted for inability of an individual to furnish or intimate Aadhaar Number,” the notification said.

The ECI has directed EROs to examine electoral roll data at the polling station level to identify gaps in registration. The analysis must cover the ratio of registered electors to the population, gender representation and the distribution of voters across age groups, with particular attention to those aged 18 and 19.

Officials must examine unusual increases or decreases in voter numbers in specific areas. District-level officers will review the findings, while the CEO must prepare a state-level assessment and an action plan to address identified gaps.

In an October 15 notification, the ECI announced SSR in 17 states and Union territories, where SIR was concluded in phase 1 and phase 2 of the exercise. This came after a report by Economic Times flagged that since the ECI announced the SIR in June 2025, it did not conduct SSR in 2026. The report said that the routine SSR had not been held since the 2024 cycle, and the delay affected the timely enrolment of Gen Z voters who had recently turned 18.

Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi argued that those turning 18 must be added every year and that the SIR should not, by itself, displace the annual SSR. Chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar sought legal advice on whether SSR was needed during the SIR. The SSR was announced amid protests against Kumar and irregularities in the SIR.